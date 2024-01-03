en English
Business

Documentary Directors in Kochi: A Struggle for Fair Play and Survival

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Documentary Directors in Kochi: A Struggle for Fair Play and Survival

In Kochi, a group of documentary directors, acknowledged and awarded at the national level, are grappling with issues that threaten their professional existence. The crux of their concerns revolves around the allocation of significant projects, which, instead of being awarded to them, are often handed over to notable private firms. The shift has been observed since the Government’s Public Relations Department (PRD), the traditional custodian of promotional activities and director selection, ceased these practices.

Call for Return to Traditional Practices

Among the concerned directors, KR Subhash, a nationally recognized figure, advocates for a revival of the old system. Under the previous structure, the PRD would assign projects to the empaneled directors, and a creative and selection panel, free from the influence of officials and external entities, would operate independently.

Financial Challenges and Unfair Distribution of Funds

Another key figure echoing these sentiments is Noornad Ramachandran. He sheds light on the financial struggles the directors are facing. As per the prevailing regulations, A category directors are entitled to receive Rs 7 lakh for half-hour programs. However, these projects are frequently subcontracted to private agencies for larger sums. The discrepancy in the distribution of funds has not only created a financial burden for the directors but also raised questions about the fairness and transparency of the process.

Payment Irregularities Further Exacerbate the Problem

Adding to the financial woes of the directors, the advance payment system, which was once a relief, has been discontinued. The irregularity in payment disbursal has further worsened their financial instability, making it an uphill battle for these talented individuals to continue their passion and contribute to the art of filmmaking.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

