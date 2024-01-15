en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024: Celebrating Digital Innovation in India’s Media Industry

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:28 am EST
DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024: Celebrating Digital Innovation in India’s Media Industry

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) is poised to host the 2024 DNPA Conclave and Awards under the theme ‘Navigating Digital Transformation in the Media Industry’. The event is a celebration of digital innovation and excellence in India’s media industry, recognising contributions in various sectors such as health, education, finance, media, women empowerment, environmental protection, governance, and administrative reforms.

Storyboard18: The Knowledge Partner

For this prestigious event, Network18 Group’s Storyboard18 will play the role of the Knowledge Partner. The DNPA, which represents the digital arms of India’s leading print and broadcasting news publishers, remains committed to fostering an equitable, inclusive, and sustainable digital media ecosystem.

DNPA Awards 2024: Recognising Digital Initiatives

The DNPA Awards are designed to honour digital initiatives that have significantly impacted India’s progress while inspiring further innovation and excellence. The event is set to take place on February 6th at Hotel Shangri La in New Delhi. However, a critical meeting of the Grand Jury will be held prior to this, on January 15th, chaired by former Railway Minister, Suresh Prabhu.

The Grand Jury: A Wealth of Experience

The Grand Jury for the DNPA Awards comprises a diverse group of leaders from various industries. They bring to the table a wealth of experience and expertise in fields such as policy, technology, media, governance, and entrepreneurship. The members include prominent figures such as Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of Info Edge; Ajay Sawhney, a distinguished member of the Indian Administrative Service; Aruna Sharma, a development economist; Shashi Shekhar Vempati, a technocrat and policy thinker; Arvind Gupta, co-founder of the Digital India Foundation; and Prasoon Joshi, chairman of McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific. These esteemed individuals will contribute significantly to the rigorous judging process of the awards, ensuring that the most impactful digital initiatives are recognised.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Sankranti Sparks Box Office Clash: 'Captain Miller' vs 'Ayalaan'
As the Sankranti festivities roll out, a cinematic contest is unfolding in Tamil cinema. Two heavyweights, Dhanush’s ‘Captain Miller’ and Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Ayalaan’, are vying for audience attention. The competition doesn’t stop there, as these films are also contending with other significant South Indian releases. ‘Captain Miller’ Steals the Limelight Directed by Arun Matheswaran, ‘Captain Miller’
Sankranti Sparks Box Office Clash: 'Captain Miller' vs 'Ayalaan'
Lok Sabha Elections: Rural Consumption Set to Rise Amid Election Spending
6 mins ago
Lok Sabha Elections: Rural Consumption Set to Rise Amid Election Spending
Arvind Ltd Unveils World's First Open-Source Innovation Centre for Water Sustainability
7 mins ago
Arvind Ltd Unveils World's First Open-Source Innovation Centre for Water Sustainability
SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam 2023: Answer Key Objection Window Closing Soon
2 mins ago
SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam 2023: Answer Key Objection Window Closing Soon
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Releases CHSL Tier II 2023 Exam Answer Key, Allows Objections
3 mins ago
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Releases CHSL Tier II 2023 Exam Answer Key, Allows Objections
WEF President Borge Brende Optimistic About India's Economic Future
3 mins ago
WEF President Borge Brende Optimistic About India's Economic Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Anthony Scaramucci Sheds Light on Upcoming Iowa Caucuses
25 seconds
Anthony Scaramucci Sheds Light on Upcoming Iowa Caucuses
Zimbabwe President's Call for Media Integrity Amid Political Unrest
2 mins
Zimbabwe President's Call for Media Integrity Amid Political Unrest
2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: A New Format for a Thrilling Spectacle
3 mins
2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: A New Format for a Thrilling Spectacle
Unmasking the Ruling Families of Iraqi Kurdistan and Azerbaijan: A Tale of Stability or Suppression?
3 mins
Unmasking the Ruling Families of Iraqi Kurdistan and Azerbaijan: A Tale of Stability or Suppression?
Kascon Engineering Backs Youth Batsman Adrian Hetmyer for 2024
3 mins
Kascon Engineering Backs Youth Batsman Adrian Hetmyer for 2024
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
6 mins
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
6 mins
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
6 mins
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
7 mins
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app