DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024: Celebrating Digital Innovation in India’s Media Industry

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) is poised to host the 2024 DNPA Conclave and Awards under the theme ‘Navigating Digital Transformation in the Media Industry’. The event is a celebration of digital innovation and excellence in India’s media industry, recognising contributions in various sectors such as health, education, finance, media, women empowerment, environmental protection, governance, and administrative reforms.

Storyboard18: The Knowledge Partner

For this prestigious event, Network18 Group’s Storyboard18 will play the role of the Knowledge Partner. The DNPA, which represents the digital arms of India’s leading print and broadcasting news publishers, remains committed to fostering an equitable, inclusive, and sustainable digital media ecosystem.

DNPA Awards 2024: Recognising Digital Initiatives

The DNPA Awards are designed to honour digital initiatives that have significantly impacted India’s progress while inspiring further innovation and excellence. The event is set to take place on February 6th at Hotel Shangri La in New Delhi. However, a critical meeting of the Grand Jury will be held prior to this, on January 15th, chaired by former Railway Minister, Suresh Prabhu.

The Grand Jury: A Wealth of Experience

The Grand Jury for the DNPA Awards comprises a diverse group of leaders from various industries. They bring to the table a wealth of experience and expertise in fields such as policy, technology, media, governance, and entrepreneurship. The members include prominent figures such as Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of Info Edge; Ajay Sawhney, a distinguished member of the Indian Administrative Service; Aruna Sharma, a development economist; Shashi Shekhar Vempati, a technocrat and policy thinker; Arvind Gupta, co-founder of the Digital India Foundation; and Prasoon Joshi, chairman of McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific. These esteemed individuals will contribute significantly to the rigorous judging process of the awards, ensuring that the most impactful digital initiatives are recognised.