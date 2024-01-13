en English
Business

Dmart Acquires Significant Retail Space from Migsun Group for Rs 108 Crore

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:45 am EST
Dmart Acquires Significant Retail Space from Migsun Group for Rs 108 Crore

Migsun Group, a prominent real estate firm, has confirmed a significant deal with Dmart, a leading hypermarket retail chain. This transaction involves the purchase of a substantial 47,000 square feet of retail space in Migsun’s commercial project situated in Sector 22, Rohini, Delhi. Dmart has shelled out Rs 108 crore for this acquisition, which will serve as the location for a new hypermarket store. The store is slated to occupy the lower ground and first floors of the project, adding another feather to Dmart’s cap in its extensive retail network.

Strategic Investment in Prime Location

Yash Miglani, Managing Director of Migsun Group, emphasized the strategic position of the project. Located near the Rohini West metro station, the area is home to a large population with high spending power. This makes it an exceptional investment opportunity for any retail business. Offering modern amenities, high-end facilities, and a well-designed landscaped garden, the project is prepared to cater to the dynamic needs of businesses in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Dmart’s Expansion in the Retail Landscape

This acquisition by Dmart follows Migsun Group’s procurement of a 9-acre land parcel for Rs 265 crore last year. The real estate firm plans to develop a high-street retail project spanning 1 million square feet on this property. The new Dmart store will be a significant addition to the retail landscape of the NCR, catering to the shopping needs of the local populace.

Migsun Group’s Track Record and Future Plans

The Group has a history of completing over 40 projects in the Delhi-NCR region and maintains a steady pipeline of future developments. This deal marks another milestone in Migsun Group’s contribution to shaping the real estate and retail landscape of the region. The group continues to create prime retail spaces that offer a high return on investment and exceptional opportunities for businesses in the region.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

