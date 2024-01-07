en English
Human Rights

DLSA Secretary Inspects Prisons, Emphasizes Wellbeing and Legal Rights of Inmates

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:39 am EST
In a bid to ensure the wellbeing of inmates, Ch Venkata Naga Srinivasa Rao, the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), alongside Chief Legal Aide Defence Council S Manohar, embarked on an inspection visit to the district prison and women’s prison at Panchalingala village on a recent Saturday. The visit, conducted in the company of district jail authorities and officials, sought to scrutinize the conditions within these correctional facilities.

Focusing on Prisoners’ Wellbeing and Diet

During the visit, Srinivasa Rao turned his attention to the prisoners’ wellbeing and the quality of the food being served to them. He meticulously inspected the meals, ensuring that they met the necessary standards for health and nutrition. He engaged directly with the prisoners, inquiring about their state of health and the quality of their daily meals.

Informing Inmates about Legal Services

Not only was the visit centred on the physical wellbeing of the inmates, but it also emphasized the importance of their legal rights. Srinivasa Rao took the time to brief the prisoners on the legal services available to them. He underscored the fact that these services, provided by the Legal Aide Council, are available free of charge. This initiative aimed to ensure that every prisoner is aware of their legal rights and the resources available to them.

Reviewing Facilities for Visitors

The visit also included an evaluation of the facilities available to those who come to meet the inmates. Srinivasa Rao reviewed these areas, ensuring they provide a conducive environment for visitors. The visit underscores the commitment of the DLSA and the Legal Aide Council to uphold the rights and wellbeing of those within the prison system.

Human Rights India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

