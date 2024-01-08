DLF Records Rs 7,200 Crore Sale in Gurugram Luxury Apartments Pre-Launch

DLF, one of India’s leading realty companies, has confirmed a remarkable sale of 1,113 luxury apartments in Gurugram, amassing a total of Rs 7,200 crore within just three days of pre-launch. The sale relates to the company’s latest luxury residential project, DLF Privana South, which is strategically located over a sprawling 25-acre area in the rapidly developing sectors 76 and 77 of Gurugram.

DLF Privana South: A Glimpse of Luxury Living

The DLF Privana South project is an embodiment of opulence, offering 1,113 luxury residences across 7 lofty towers. The project comprises 4 BHK apartments and palatial penthouses, all ingeniously designed to exude a sense of spaciousness and modernity. These residences are a part of the larger 116-acre development known as DLF Privana, which offers a majestic view of the Aravalli Range and is located adjacent to the upcoming Safari Park spread over 10,000 acres.

Robust Demand for Luxury Residences

The successful pre-launch of DLF Privana South underscores the robust demand for luxury residential properties in the Gurugram region. This achievement follows closely on the heels of a similar feat in March of the previous year, wherein DLF sold 1,137 luxury apartments, generating over Rs 8,000 crore. To discourage bulk bookings and promote fair distribution, DLF implemented a policy where each buyer could only purchase one unit. Interestingly, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) accounted for approximately 25% of the total sales, with a booking amount of Rs 50 lakh.

DLF’s Extensive Real Estate Portfolio

DLF’s extensive realty portfolio includes over 158 real estate projects and more than 340 million square feet of developed area. The company’s potential for development extends to an impressive 215 million square feet across residential and commercial segments. Additionally, DLF holds an annuity portfolio of over 42 million square feet. The company’s business operations are bifurcated into the development and sale of residential properties (Development Business), and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (Annuity Business).