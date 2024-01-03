en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

DLF Ltd.’s Shares Show Slight Increase Amid High Growth Expectations

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
DLF Ltd.’s Shares Show Slight Increase Amid High Growth Expectations

In a day’s trading, the shares of DLF Ltd., a key player in the Real Estate industry, witnessed a marginal rise of 0.56 percent. The stock price peaked at Rs 720.35 and dipped to a low of Rs 707.0, finally settling at Rs 717.65 by 12:43 PM (IST). The statistics indicated a robust trading activity with 42,380 shares changing hands and a turnover of Rs 3.02 crore on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

DLF Ltd.’s Current Valuation

The closing price positioned DLF Ltd. at a high price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 79.27, and a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 2.34. The P/E ratio hints at the investors’ high growth expectations, while the P/B ratio signifies the market’s evaluation of the company’s intrinsic value. As of September 30, 2023, the majority of DLF Ltd.’s shareholding was held by promoters, accounting for 74.08 percent. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) held 15.89 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively.

Financial Performance of DLF Ltd.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2023, DLF Ltd. reported a decline in consolidated net sales, dropping to Rs 1476.42 crore. This figure represents a decrease from both the preceding quarter and the same quarter of the previous year. However, the company’s profit reflected a significant year-over-year increase of 30.55 percent, amounting to Rs 622.78 crore.

Future Expectations and Market Prediction

DLF Ltd. anticipates a rise in the share of NRI investments in its total sales to around 20 percent in the current fiscal year. The company’s positive market performance, reflected by a 0.44 percent rise in stock price and achieving a new 52-week high in the past week, reinforces market confidence. The company’s profit growth and becoming net cash-positive during the last quarter indicate a positive trajectory for the company. With 15 analysts covering DLF, and the majority giving it a strong buy or buy rating, DLF Ltd. appears poised for sustained growth.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CMS Info Systems Outlines India's Retail Consumption Trends in FY24

By Rafia Tasleem

Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections

By Salman Khan

Iraq Set to Become Petrochemical Powerhouse with Nibras Project

By BNN Correspondents

Inside Porvair's Profitability: A Look at Consistent Growth and Insider Interest

By BNN Correspondents

Peninsula Group Survey: SMEs Battle Rising Costs and Labour Shortages ...
@Australia · 1 min
Peninsula Group Survey: SMEs Battle Rising Costs and Labour Shortages ...
heart comment 0
Stock Market Downturn: Tech Giants Hit and S&P 500’s Fall Signals Volatility

By Justice Nwafor

Stock Market Downturn: Tech Giants Hit and S&P 500's Fall Signals Volatility
Tatatu S.p.A. Ends Liquidity Contract with Exane, Inks New Deal with Kepler Cheuvreux

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Tatatu S.p.A. Ends Liquidity Contract with Exane, Inks New Deal with Kepler Cheuvreux
Standard Capital Market Issues Bonus Shares, Stock Value Surges

By Rafia Tasleem

Standard Capital Market Issues Bonus Shares, Stock Value Surges
Company Repurchases 60,000 Shares in Strategic Move

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Company Repurchases 60,000 Shares in Strategic Move
Latest Headlines
World News
AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.
20 seconds
AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.
NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds
22 seconds
NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets
24 seconds
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
32 seconds
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections
44 seconds
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
1 min
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
Josh Downs Poised to Outdo Prop Bet in Colts vs Texans AFC South Matchup
2 mins
Josh Downs Poised to Outdo Prop Bet in Colts vs Texans AFC South Matchup
Nail-Biting Finishes: High School Basketball Games Conclude with Close Scores in the Northeast Region
2 mins
Nail-Biting Finishes: High School Basketball Games Conclude with Close Scores in the Northeast Region
Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher Re-elected as Senior Managers for Tyrone's Gaelic Football Team
2 mins
Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher Re-elected as Senior Managers for Tyrone's Gaelic Football Team
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app