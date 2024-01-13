DJB Sets Record with Over 26.50 Lakh Water Connections in FY 2022-23 Amidst Decline in Water Consumption

Setting a new benchmark in water infrastructure development, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has successfully installed over 26.50 lakh metered water connections in the national capital, Delhi during the fiscal year 2022-23, according to the recently released Statistical Handbook-2023. This accomplishment registers as the highest annual achievement by the DJB since 2019, reflecting the relentless efforts put forth by the board in ensuring water supply to the residents of Delhi.

Unprecedented Growth in Water Connection Installations

The DJB’s performance, as delineated by the Delhi government’s economics and statistics department, has shown a consistent upward trend over the past four years. In 2019-20, the DJB had installed 24,93,737 connections, which slightly dipped to 24,81,874 in 2020-21. However, the installation count surged to 25,43,757 in 2021-22, and, remarkably, scaled to 26,53,197 in 2022-23.

Water Consumption in Delhi: A Closer Look

While the DJB’s installation count has been on the rise, the total water consumption in Delhi has seen a decline over the past few years. The year 2022-23 reported a total water consumption of 6,893.53 lakh kilo litres. This figure includes consumption from various areas such as NDMC, MCD, cantonment areas, DJB staff quarters, unauthorised connections, and unauthorised colonies. This represents a significant decrease from the previous years’ consumption of 8,698.28 lakh kilo litres in 2019-20, 7,574.11 lakh kilo litres in 2020-21, and 7,463.41 lakh kilo litres in 2021-22.

Significance and Implications

The data presented in the report provides valuable insights into the socio-economic parameters of Delhi and the progress in water infrastructure development in the city. The record-setting installation of metered water connections is a testament to the DJB’s commitment to providing accessible and affordable water supply to the city’s residents. However, the decline in water consumption warrants a closer examination of water usage patterns and potential conservation methods. As Delhi continues to grow, so too will the demand for efficient and sustainable water management strategies.