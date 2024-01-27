DivineTalk Astrology Announces Major Marketing Investment for Global Expansion

Leading astrology application, DivineTalk Astrology, has announced an ambitious investment of INR 65 Crores for its marketing endeavors in the year 2024. This significant financial commitment forms part of the company's aggressive strategy to enhance its market share and bolster its global expansion efforts.

Strategic Marketing Investment

The company is set to allocate a daily marketing budget of 15-20 lakhs, a move that will undoubtedly enhance its footprint in both domestic and international markets. DivineTalk Astrology, renowned for its innovative approach to delivering astrological services, is steadfast in its commitment to offer high-quality celestial guidance to its user base.

Growth in Global Astrology Application Market

The global astrology application market is expected to surge at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.76%, reaching a market size of USD 9715.98 million by 2028. This anticipated growth underpins the strategic approach taken by DivineTalk Astrology.

Aiming for Global Expansion

At the helm of the company is Dr. Paras Shah, the Founder and CEO of DivineTalk Astrology. Notably, he is the recipient of the 'BEST STARTUP AWARD for the STARTUP 2023 LIFESTYLE CATEGORY.' Dr. Shah aims to expand the brand's unique blend of astrology on a global scale. The company plans to deepen its penetration in the Indian market and reach international audiences, offering personalized astrological guidance from premium astrologers. This strategy underscores the brand's confidence in its services and its dedication to maintaining its position as a trusted astrology brand.