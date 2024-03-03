Divine Enlightenment in Jammu: DJJS Organizes Bhajan Recitals and Spiritual Discourses

JAMMU, Mar 3: In a spiritually uplifting event, Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS) hosted a one-day program of bhajan recitals and spiritual discourses, drawing a large gathering of devotees. Swami Suchetanand Ji, disciple of Gurudev Ashutosh Maharaj Ji, emphasized the dual paths of worship – external practices and internal meditation – urging attendees towards self-realization and inner peace.

Exploring Paths of Worship

During the event, Swami Suchetanand Ji elaborated on the two-fold approach to divine worship. The first approach involves external practices such as visiting holy sites and participating in pilgrimages. In contrast, the second, more profound path, encourages seekers to meditate and discover the divine light within, following the awakening of one's inner vision. This internal journey, as narrated through religious texts and the lives of saints, underscores the essence of true spiritual pursuit beyond mere rituals.

The Symbolism of Divine Light

The significance of the eternal, formless aspect of the Lord, represented by the flame at religious gatherings, was highlighted as a key symbol of spiritual enlightenment. The narrative of Jad Bharat from the Puranas served as a poignant reminder of the potential pitfalls of worldly attachments and the transformative power of spiritual knowledge. Through the tale, Swami Suchetanand Ji illustrated the journey from material degradation to spiritual liberation, emphasizing the importance of living a life detached from worldly desires.

Unity and Meditation for Welfare

The program culminated in a collective meditation session aimed at the welfare of all participants, fostering a sense of unity and shared spiritual purpose. Soul-stirring bhajans performed by Swami Haridasanand, Mahatma Ramandeep, and Mahatma Gurpreet further enriched the spiritual ambiance, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those present. The event concluded with the distribution of Prasad from the langar bhandara, symbolizing the blessings and grace of the divine.

The DJJS’s event in Jammu served not only as a platform for spiritual discourse but also as a beacon of hope and enlightenment. By advocating for a balanced approach to worship that encompasses both external rituals and internal reflection, the gathering underscored the timeless relevance of spiritual wisdom in contemporary society. It reaffirmed the power of communal prayer and meditation in promoting personal growth and societal welfare, leaving attendees inspired to embark on their own journeys of inner discovery.