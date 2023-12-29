Disturbing Video of Children On Moving Car Roof Sparks Outrage in India

In a chilling instance of parental negligence, two children were filmed napping atop a moving car in Goa, India. The disturbing video, which quickly went viral on social media, has sparked an outcry, highlighting the need for stricter child safety measures and enforcement, particularly in the tourism sector.

Reckless Driving Exposes Children to Peril

The video, captured by a concerned individual, shows a Mahindra XUV driving on the scenic Parra Coconut Tree Road with two children sleeping on its roof. The vehicle, bearing a Telangana registration plate, was intercepted by onlookers who confronted the man behind the wheel. Despite the evident risk to the children, the driver, believed to be the father, dismissed the concerns raised by the bystanders, underlining a shocking disregard for the safety of his own kids.

Outrage and Calls for Action

The incident, which took place on December 27, has since been viewed over 15,700 times on social media, triggering widespread condemnation. Netizens have expressed their shock at the driver’s irresponsible behavior and are calling for police action. The incident has not only exposed the recklessness of one individual but also highlighted the contrast in child safety enforcement between India and European countries, where such an act could potentially lead to parental arrest and child protective custody.

Police Intervention and Legal Implications

Following the incident, Mapusa police registered a case against the driver under Sections 279 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to rash driving and acts endangering life or personal safety. Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan confirmed that the FIR has been lodged. The incident has underscored the need for stricter enforcement of traffic rules and the importance of parental responsibility in ensuring child safety.