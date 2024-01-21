District Magistrates Summoned Over Failure to Demarcate River Floodplains

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a summon for the district magistrates of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, requiring them to appear in person on January 29th. The summon is a response to the officials' failure to demarcate the floodplain zones of the Yamuna and Hindon rivers. This development occurred during a hearing on a petition concerning unauthorized constructions on the rivers' floodplains in Lakhnawali village, Greater Noida.

Fallout from Unfulfilled Demarcation Duties

The NGT had previously instructed the district magistrates to complete the demarcation within two months. However, a status report from the Gautam Buddha Nagar district magistrate revealed a delay, with the reasons cited being the requirement of six to nine months for studies to be conducted by the National Institute of Hydrology - Roorkee. This delay, alongside the Ghaziabad district magistrate's failure to file a report at all, has led to the NGT's summon.

The Responsibility of the District Magistrates

The NGT emphasized that under the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016, the responsibility for overseeing the demarcation lies with the district magistrates at the district level. The tribunal deemed the Gautam Buddha Nagar district magistrate's request for an extended timeline unjust, leading to the summon of both district magistrates to appear before the tribunal on January 29th.

Implications of the Summon

The summon issued by the NGT underscores the importance of adherence to environmental regulations and the role of public officials in ensuring their enforcement. The failure of these district magistrates to execute their duties not only jeopardizes the integrity of these floodplain zones but also sets a concerning precedent for environmental protection efforts across the country. The subsequent hearing on January 29th will prove pivotal in determining the course of action to rectify this oversight.