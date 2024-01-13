en English
District Commissioner Reviews Kisan Sampark Abhiyan Progress, Pushes for Timely Completion of Schemes

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:03 pm EST
In a determined effort to bolster agricultural development in the Pulwama district, a crucial review meeting was held under the guidance of the District Commissioner (DC), Dr. Basharat Qayoom. The focal point of the discussion was the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), with special attention to the ongoing Kisan Sampark Abhiyan.

Monitoring Progress and Setting Directions

During this comprehensive review, the progress of various schemes under the HADP was dissected, both physically and financially. The aim was to expand outreach and ensure the timely completion of all projects. The DC emphasized the significance of meeting both quantitative and qualitative targets, reflecting on the success of these initiatives.

Participation in Kisan Sampark Abhiyan

As part of the meeting, updates were provided on the participation in the Kisan Sampark Abhiyan. The numbers were promising, with 36,998 individuals taking part in the first phase and 13,389 in the second phase. This initiative, aiming to maximize impact across all sectors, has clearly grabbed the attention of the community.

Registrations on the Daksh Portal

Another significant point of discussion was the Daksh portal. It was reported that 10,214 individuals had registered on the platform, potentially reaping the benefits of the HADP. An additional 647 cases under HADP were approved, involving a substantial subsidy amount totaling Rs.13.25 crores.

In response to these updates, the DC urged officials to ensure that no one is excluded from these initiatives. Stress was laid on providing training to registered farmers, promoting local value additions, and cultivating an environment of inclusivity. Dr. Qayoom’s commitment to agricultural and allied sector development in Pulwama is palpable, fostering a sense of urgency and commitment in the officials involved.

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

