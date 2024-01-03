District Collector Stresses on Citizen Participation in Government Schemes

District In-Charge Collector Hemanth Keshav Patil visited the villages in the Devarakonda area of Nalgonda district on Tuesday to highlight citizen participation in government initiatives. He was just in the country to examine the procedures for accepting applications under the ‘Praja Palana’ programme of the government.

Reinforcing Citizen Participation

Patil’s journey took him to Devaroni Thanda, Chinna Adisharla Palli, and the 15th ward of the Devarakonda Municipality. In his interactions with the applicants, he made sure to inform them about the government schemes they were applying for. He also encouraged local officers and staff to provide comprehensive information during the application process.

The key message he sought to communicate was this: eligible individuals must apply for these schemes to maximize the benefits from government initiatives. The ‘Praja Palana’ program is an embodiment of this belief, aiming to ensure that government benefits reach the people they are intended for.

Addressing Agricultural Issues

Aside from the application process, Patil also inspected chilli crops in Devaroni Thanda. A discussion about agricultural issues ensued with officials and farmers. Notably, he advised farmers to cultivate chilli crops instead of cotton. This advice stems from the financial instability associated with cotton farming, a concern that has been plaguing the farming community.

Officials in Attendance

Patil’s visit was peppered with the presence of various officials. Among them were RDO Sriramulu, Mandal Special Officer, Handloom Textile Department AD Dwark, Tehsildar Divya Reddy, MPDO Balaraj, MPP Kasarla Venkateshwarlu, Sarpanch Islawat Rakesh, and others. Their attendance underscored the importance of the ‘Praja Palana’ program and the government’s commitment to ensuring its success.