District Collector Clashes with Union Representative; Unrelated Political Discussions Between Cummings and Sunak

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
District Collector Clashes with Union Representative; Unrelated Political Discussions Between Cummings and Sunak

In a recent meeting with a drivers’ union, district collector, Kanyal, displayed a sudden burst of temper when asked by a union representative to speak in a more courteous manner. The incident, which quickly escalated, saw Kanyal aggressively questioning the representative’s ‘aukat’ (social standing). A video capturing the confrontation shows a policeman intervening and escorting the representative out of the room.

Collector Kanyal Responds to Incident

Following the incident, Kanyal took to video to clarify his actions. He explained that the meeting had been organized to address the concerns of approximately 250 truck and bus drivers. The drivers had been resorting to protests and disturbances to voice their grievances, and Kanyal’s intention was to encourage them to communicate through democratic means instead.

Justification for Harsh Language

Kanyal admitted that he had used harsh language during the meeting. However, he justified his actions by stating that he felt one member, in particular, was inciting the group and threatening to escalate the protest. While expressing regret if his words had caused any offense, Kanyal emphasized his commitment to maintaining law and order, stating that he would not tolerate anyone taking the law into their own hands.

Unrelated Meeting Between Cummings and Sunak

In an unrelated incident, Dominic Cummings did not receive a job offer during a meeting with Rishi Sunak, but they discussed political and campaigning matters. Cummings urged the Prime Minister to prioritize critical issues such as nuclear weapons infrastructure, future pandemics, Ministry of Defence procurement, artificial intelligence, and ‘broken core Government institutions’. Labour and Liberal Democrat politicians have raised concerns about the meetings and called for transparency.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

