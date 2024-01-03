Dispute with Trade Union Leads to Prolonged Closure of Tirrihannah Tea Estate

In the serene foothills of Darjeeling district’s Siliguri subdivision, the tranquility of the 1,300-acre Tirrihannah tea estate has been disrupted by a prolonged closure. For over 45 days, the usually bustling tea garden has been under lock and key, following an escalating conflict with the Trinamul’s trade union, Inttuc. The tea estate’s owner, Ghanshyam Kankani, points an accusing finger at Inttuc leaders, particularly Nirjal Dey, for high-handed tactics that led to a lockout after managerial personnel were attacked over disagreements on bonus rates.

Financial Fallout and Allegations of Sabotage

According to Kankani, the dispute has had severe implications for the estate. He alleges that the conflict prevented the dispatch of an impressive 80,000 kilos of tea, resulting in a financial loss of Rs 2.5 crore. The owner also suggests that sabotage actions by some workers have halved the annual production. From the usual yield of 16 lakh kilos, the estate was able to harvest a mere 8 lakh kilos this year. The accusations of sabotage add a sinister undertone to the unfolding drama.

Refuting Claims and Shifting Blame

Countering these allegations, Dey, who holds the title of Inttuc president of Darjeeling (plains) district, cites a history of issues with the non-payment of provident fund and gratuity to workers. He has taken the matter to the state labour minister and the labour commissioner, reporting the situation and seeking intervention. Dey’s position presents a contrasting narrative, one of relentless advocacy for workers’ rights against a backdrop of alleged managerial negligence.

Condemnation and Failed Reconciliation Efforts

However, not all are convinced by Dey’s stance. Surajit Paul, a representative from the North Bengal Industries Association, criticizes Dey’s approach, suggesting it might be a calculated move to coerce the sale of the garden for financial gains. Despite attempts to reopen the garden through administrative channels, the efforts have been unsuccessful. For now, the fate of Tirrihannah tea estate and its workers hangs in precarious balance, as authorities and stakeholders seek to resolve the impasse.