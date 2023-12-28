en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Disney and Mukesh Ambani to Merge Media Businesses in India: A Game-Changer for the Entertainment Industry

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:13 am EST
Disney and Mukesh Ambani to Merge Media Businesses in India: A Game-Changer for the Entertainment Industry

India’s media landscape is poised for a historic transformation with two major deals on the horizon that could redefine how consumer brands engage the country’s 1.4 billion populace. The first deal, looming on the near horizon, involves The Walt Disney Co. and India’s wealthiest businessman, Mukesh Ambani. The two are set to merge their media businesses within India, with Ambani securing at least 51% of the combined entity’s television and streaming operations.

Unveiling the Entertainment Duopoly

The anticipated merger between Disney and Ambani’s Reliance Industries is expected to create one of India’s biggest entertainment empires. The deal, which is likely to be concluded by February 2024, will see Reliance group owning 51% of the merged entity, while Disney will hold the remaining 49%. This consolidation is set to replicate the telecom industry’s duopoly in the entertainment sector.

Implications for Major Consumer Brands

The consolidation of entertainment powerhouses could have far-reaching implications for major consumer brands like Unilever Plc and Procter & Gamble Co. These brands, which compete directly with Ambani’s vast business empire, could potentially face higher costs to advertise and reach consumers. As they strive to maintain visibility and engagement with the large Indian audience, the need to contend with increased expenses becomes inevitable.

The Future of OTT in India

With the merger, the Over-the-top (OTT) landscape in India is set for a dramatic shift. The fusion of Reliance’s Jio Cinema and Disney’s Hotstar into a unified platform could transform India’s digital entertainment experience. The combined entity promises an unparalleled OTT experience, offering cricket and football streaming rights, along with popular content from HBO, WB, and Disney’s vast library. The impact of this merger could reshape how Indians consume entertainment, both online and traditionally.

As the media and entertainment sector in India teeters on the brink of this monumental merger, the world watches with bated breath. The implications of this deal could echo beyond the boundaries of India, influencing global advertising strategies and reshaping the global media landscape.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PIA Privatization Plan Hits Roadblock Over Financial Obligations: Setbacks and Challenges Ahead

By Mazhar Abbas

Jim Green Footwear: From Local Success to Global Expansion

By Israel Ojoko

Asian Markets Rise on US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations

By Nimrah Khatoon

Indian Rupee Strengthens Amid Declining Dollar Index and Strong Equity Markets

By Dil Bar Irshad

Deloitte Study: High-Potential Employees Represent Only 15% of Workfor ...
@Business · 25 mins
Deloitte Study: High-Potential Employees Represent Only 15% of Workfor ...
heart comment 0
AI Outperforms Expectations: Paytm and Google Prepare for Layoffs

By Dil Bar Irshad

AI Outperforms Expectations: Paytm and Google Prepare for Layoffs
Philippine Economy Set for Robust Rebound in 2024, Predicts RCBC Chief Economist

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine Economy Set for Robust Rebound in 2024, Predicts RCBC Chief Economist
Kajaria Ceramics Boosts Investment in Kajaria Plywood: A Strategic Move for Market Expansion

By Rafia Tasleem

Kajaria Ceramics Boosts Investment in Kajaria Plywood: A Strategic Move for Market Expansion
Anticipated Improvements in IBC Case Handling by Tribunals in 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Anticipated Improvements in IBC Case Handling by Tribunals in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
38 seconds
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
2 mins
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
3 mins
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
3 mins
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
6 mins
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
9 mins
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
11 mins
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
11 mins
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
13 mins
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
7 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app