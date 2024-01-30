Director Lijo Jose Pellissery Addresses Negative Campaign Against 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'

In an era where social media can make or break a film's success, renowned director Lijo Jose Pellissery has recently voiced his concerns over the looming shadow of negativity cast upon his latest project 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'. At a recent press conference, Pellissery addressed the criticism that has been swamping the film, expressing his apprehension about its potential to jeopardize the success of potential sequels.

The Negative Campaign

According to Pellissery, a negative campaign against 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' has taken root, visibly influencing the film's reception. He pointed out how these campaigns can significantly alter the general perception of a movie, primarily through the power of social media. The director also highlighted the distinctive divide between two types of audiences: those who attend morning shows and those who watch movies in the evening.

Pellissery observed that the former group's opinions often gain traction on social media platforms, subsequently shaping the overall perception of the film. This pattern, he believes, greatly contributes to the building of a negative campaign against a movie, significantly impacting its box office collection.

Questioning the Motives

The director did not shy away from questioning the motives behind the adverse campaign against 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'. Pellissery expressed his concerns regarding the impact of such campaigns, stressing that they could potentially thwart the success of future sequels, should they continue unchecked.

Film's Storyline and Production

'Malaikottai Vaaliban' is a film that has been crafted with meticulous attention to detail, both in its storyline and production. Despite the initial decrease in earnings, Pellissery remains hopeful, attributing the film's lackluster reception to the negative campaign rather than the film's quality. The director's comments have opened up a broader conversation about the influence of social media on the film industry, and how it can be both a boon and a bane.