Director-General Prashant Kumar Advocates Advanced Security Measures with AI and Night Vision

In an exclusive interview, Prashant Kumar, the Director-General (Law and Order), elucidated the advanced measures implemented to fortify the security of attendees at significant events. The strategies underscore a broader effort to modernize security infrastructure, characterizing the administration's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to bolster safety and security.

Investing in Advanced Security Technology

Central to these measures is the deployment of innovative technological solutions, including night vision devices and CCTV cameras equipped with artificial intelligence. The integration of these cutting-edge technologies into the existing security apparatus is a testament to the administration's dedication to ensuring the safety of event attendees and maintaining vigilance against potential threats.

The Power of AI in Surveillance

The use of AI-powered surveillance is a significant advancement in the realm of security. With this technology, real-time analysis and quicker response times to any suspicious activities are now possible. It's a game-changer in the world of security, providing an extra layer of protection that has the potential to prevent incidents before they occur.

Night Vision: Enhanced Security in Low-Light Conditions

The introduction of night vision devices signifies another substantial enhancement in security measures. These devices allow for effective monitoring and response to situations in low-light conditions, thereby boosting security during night-time events.

These technological advancements in security measures exemplify the administration's dedication to ensuring the safety of all attendees at significant events. It's a testament to the power of technology in enhancing security and the administration's commitment to leveraging this potential.