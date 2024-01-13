en English
India

Diplomatic Incident Fuels ‘#BoycottMaldives’ Campaign in India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:40 am EST
Diplomatic Incident Fuels ‘#BoycottMaldives’ Campaign in India

A diplomatic incident involving India and the Maldives has led to a growing call on Indian social media for a boycott of the island nation. Stemming from remarks made by three junior ministers from the Maldives, perceived as derogatory against the Indian Prime Minister, the incident has stoked a fire of nationalistic sentiments across India, leading to the ‘#BoycottMaldives’ campaign.

Impact on Maldives’ Tourism

The Maldives, with its economy heavily reliant on tourism, stands on shaky ground due to this social media campaign. As part of the boycott, India has launched the ‘Maldivesbott’ initiative to promote domestic tourism alternatives, potentially impacting the tourism inflow to the Maldives. Industry experts express concerns over a potential decline in Indian tourist arrivals — a significant blow to the Maldives’ tourism sector.

Solidarity in the Entertainment Industry

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees, in a show of solidarity with the nation, has decided to boycott the Maldives for shooting locations. This decision is also backed by the Telugu film industry, further contributing to the growing momentum of the boycott movement. The entertainment industry’s move is indicative of the deep-seated dissatisfaction and the nationalistic spirit driving the boycott.

Exploring Alternatives: The Lakshadweep Initiative

The boycott has also ignited a spark for exploring domestic alternatives for Indian tourists. Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep and the subsequent promotion of the islands as a potential alternative to the Maldives have added fuel to the ‘#BoycottMaldives’ campaign. Major hotel chains are planning to establish properties on these local islands, paving the way for an ‘Indian Maldives’.

Political Implications and Regional Security

The situation has escalated further due to the Maldivian president’s alignment with China, raising questions over the Maldives’ commitment to regional security cooperation. India, having been a generous provider of financial aid to the Maldives, now finds its diplomatic relations with the island nation on tenterhooks. Continued anti-India rhetoric could lead to a further deterioration of bilateral relations, impacting not just tourism, but political ties and regional security as well.

India International Relations Maldives
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

