Dino Morea Expresses Desire for Parenthood, Talks About Privacy and Career

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:07 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:03 am EST
Dino Morea Expresses Desire for Parenthood, Talks About Privacy and Career

Indian actor Dino Morea, known for his role in the web series ‘Mentalhood’, has recently expressed a longing to embrace fatherhood in his personal life. However, he firmly states that he does not wish to tread this path alone. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Morea emphasized his desire to have children, but not as a single parent. He envisions this journey to be embarked upon with a partner, sharing the joys and challenges of parenting together.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Market Hits Record Highs Amid Bullish Trends)

Morea’s Views on Fatherhood

Dino Morea conveyed his belief that he would excel in the role of a father. Despite his confidence in his paternal instincts, he feels the need for a partner to share the journey of raising children. Morea, who is currently unmarried, is open to the concept of surrogacy and adoption, or having children after marriage. His portrayal of a single dad in ‘Mentalhood’, alongside seasoned actors like Karisma Kapoor and Sandhya Mridul, has not influenced his personal preference for co-parenting.

Morea on Relationships and Privacy

During the interview, Morea delved into his past relationships, including his time with ex-girlfriend Bipasha Basu, who he refers to as his ‘favourite co-star’. He shed light on the challenges posed by maintaining privacy in relationships, particularly in an industry where media scrutiny can instigate doubts and misconceptions among partners. Morea is a strong advocate for keeping personal life private, expressing his belief that certain aspects of life should remain away from the public eye.

(Read Also: India Supports Palestinian Refugees with $2.5 Million Donation Amidst Gaza Crisis)

Morea’s Professional Journey

Dino Morea commenced his career as a model in the 1990s, making his Hindi cinema debut with ‘Pyar Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ in 1999. Despite his hiatus from movies around 2011 due to a dearth of quality offers, he has made a significant comeback with successful web series like ‘The Empire’, where he embodied the character of Shaybani Khan. His recent comments provide an insight into his perspectives on parenthood, privacy in relationships, and his professional trajectory.

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

