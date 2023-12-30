Dino Morea Expresses Desire for Parenthood, Talks About Privacy and Career

Indian actor Dino Morea, known for his role in the web series ‘Mentalhood’, has recently expressed a longing to embrace fatherhood in his personal life. However, he firmly states that he does not wish to tread this path alone. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Morea emphasized his desire to have children, but not as a single parent. He envisions this journey to be embarked upon with a partner, sharing the joys and challenges of parenting together.

Morea’s Views on Fatherhood

Dino Morea conveyed his belief that he would excel in the role of a father. Despite his confidence in his paternal instincts, he feels the need for a partner to share the journey of raising children. Morea, who is currently unmarried, is open to the concept of surrogacy and adoption, or having children after marriage. His portrayal of a single dad in ‘Mentalhood’, alongside seasoned actors like Karisma Kapoor and Sandhya Mridul, has not influenced his personal preference for co-parenting.

Morea on Relationships and Privacy

During the interview, Morea delved into his past relationships, including his time with ex-girlfriend Bipasha Basu, who he refers to as his ‘favourite co-star’. He shed light on the challenges posed by maintaining privacy in relationships, particularly in an industry where media scrutiny can instigate doubts and misconceptions among partners. Morea is a strong advocate for keeping personal life private, expressing his belief that certain aspects of life should remain away from the public eye.

Morea’s Professional Journey

Dino Morea commenced his career as a model in the 1990s, making his Hindi cinema debut with ‘Pyar Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ in 1999. Despite his hiatus from movies around 2011 due to a dearth of quality offers, he has made a significant comeback with successful web series like ‘The Empire’, where he embodied the character of Shaybani Khan. His recent comments provide an insight into his perspectives on parenthood, privacy in relationships, and his professional trajectory.

