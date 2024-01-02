en English
DIGP Sujit Kumar Singh Visits JKPPS Bemina, Stresses on Improvements in Academics and Discipline

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:25 pm EST
DIGP Sujit Kumar Singh Visits JKPPS Bemina, Stresses on Improvements in Academics and Discipline

DIGP Sujit Kumar Singh recently made a visit to the Jammu and Kashmir Police Public School (JKPPS) in Bemina. His visit aimed at interacting with both the teaching and non-teaching staff, and emphasizing the need for improvements in the areas of academics, discipline, and progress in the performance of students and teachers.

Setting New Year Goals

DIGP Singh underlined the importance of setting new year goals aimed at enhancing the academic performance, discipline, and overall progress of both students and teachers. The objective is to bring JKPPS on par with other leading educational institutions within the Union Territory (UT). In response, the staff at JKPPS assured Singh that they would work towards making marked improvements in the upcoming academic session.

Upgrading School Infrastructure

During his visit, DIGP Singh inaugurated the extension of the Administrative Block at JKPPS. This extension aims to improve the school’s infrastructure, making it more accessible and comfortable for parents and visitors, particularly during admission and fee payment. This move is a significant step in the school’s plan to make a remarkable change in the upcoming session.

Officials in Attendance

Several officials were present at the inauguration, including Sajad Khaliq Bhat-SSP, Smt. Snigdha Singh Principal, Shabeena Shubnam, Head mistress, Shri Mohd Shafi Khan (ADO RPHQ), SDPO West, AE, JE PCD. These individuals, alongside DIGP Singh, form the leadership pushing JK Police Public School towards progress and improved service delivery.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

