DigiYatra App Under Fire for Non-Consensual Enrollment of Passengers

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale has voiced concerns about passengers at Delhi airport being enrolled for the DigiYatra app without their knowledge. The MP questioned Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia regarding the forceful nature of the application's adoption and the apparent inaction despite previous alerts. The issue is underpinned by a Local Circles survey that revealed that 29% of passengers at Delhi airport who enrolled in DigiYatra over the past six months did so unwittingly.

DigiYatra: A Controversial App

The DigiYatra app, intended to streamline passenger movement at airports via contactless procedures, has come under fire for allegedly unauthorized data collection. Gokhale pointed out that some airports have closed regular lanes and pushed for DigiYatra adoption, with cases reported where entry into terminals was denied unless passengers enrolled in the app.

Ministerial Reaction to the Concerns

In response to Gokhale's concerns, Minister Scindia stated that the matter had been reviewed and airport operators were directed to ensure that enrollment is voluntary. He also emphasized educating staff on the consent process. Scindia added that the biometric data is removed from the airport system 24 hours after a flight's departure.

Continued Apprehensions

Despite the minister's assurances, Gokhale maintains that forced enrollment is persisting, with some survey respondents affirming that they were compelled to sign up for the app due to the unavailability of a regular queue. The Internet Freedom Foundation has called for a complete withdrawal of DigiYatra from Indian airports, citing privacy concerns and a lack of accountability.