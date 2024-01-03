Digitization Drive: Tamil Nadu Government to Digitize 20 Lakh Rare Documents

The government of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu has embarked on a significant project to digitize rare documents dating back to 1950, currently held across more than 30 departments. This initiative is a part of a broader strategy to preserve historical records and support the transition to e-office environments.

Transforming Physical Documents into Digital Formats

The task of converting these physical documents into digital formats has been assigned to the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (Elcot). Elcot will also be responsible for the development of comprehensive document management system software to facilitate access to these records. In the past, only the records of the Tamil Nadu Archives Department underwent digitization. This new project, however, will include a variety of documents such as government gazettes, orders, rare photographs, and agreements.

Digitization of Approximately 20 Lakh Documents

Approximately 20 lakh old and rare documents are set to be digitized. This process will take place on the premises of each department involved, a measure taken to maintain confidentiality and security. The process will be monitored closely, with private firms possibly being enlisted to assist in the digitization efforts.

Storing Digitized Records in Microfilms

The digitized records will be stored in microfilms, ensuring that they are clear, readable, and possess archival durability. The scanning resolution will range from 300 to 600 dpi, with options for black and white or color scale scanning. The newly developed data management software will feature multiple permission levels to control access and maintain the confidential nature of the documents.

The project is scheduled to commence between February and March, with an estimated completion timeframe of 24 months. This initiative by the Tamil Nadu government marks a significant stride towards the preservation of historical records and the facilitation of a seamless transition to digital office environments.