en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Digitization Drive: Tamil Nadu Government to Digitize 20 Lakh Rare Documents

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Digitization Drive: Tamil Nadu Government to Digitize 20 Lakh Rare Documents

The government of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu has embarked on a significant project to digitize rare documents dating back to 1950, currently held across more than 30 departments. This initiative is a part of a broader strategy to preserve historical records and support the transition to e-office environments.

Transforming Physical Documents into Digital Formats

The task of converting these physical documents into digital formats has been assigned to the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (Elcot). Elcot will also be responsible for the development of comprehensive document management system software to facilitate access to these records. In the past, only the records of the Tamil Nadu Archives Department underwent digitization. This new project, however, will include a variety of documents such as government gazettes, orders, rare photographs, and agreements.

Digitization of Approximately 20 Lakh Documents

Approximately 20 lakh old and rare documents are set to be digitized. This process will take place on the premises of each department involved, a measure taken to maintain confidentiality and security. The process will be monitored closely, with private firms possibly being enlisted to assist in the digitization efforts.

Storing Digitized Records in Microfilms

The digitized records will be stored in microfilms, ensuring that they are clear, readable, and possess archival durability. The scanning resolution will range from 300 to 600 dpi, with options for black and white or color scale scanning. The newly developed data management software will feature multiple permission levels to control access and maintain the confidential nature of the documents.

The project is scheduled to commence between February and March, with an estimated completion timeframe of 24 months. This initiative by the Tamil Nadu government marks a significant stride towards the preservation of historical records and the facilitation of a seamless transition to digital office environments.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Allcargo Logistics Targets Cost-Cutting Amid Global Slowdown, Plans Equity Fund Raise

By Rafia Tasleem

Nepal to Issue Quality Trademark for CTC Tea: A Boost for Export Potential

By Rafia Tasleem

Adani Group Awaits Supreme Court Verdict; Mixed Performance in India's Corporate Sector

By Dil Bar Irshad

GITAM Business School's 'Excellence Meet 2024-Kartavya' Aims to Inspire Responsible Businesses

By Dil Bar Irshad

PM Modi Highlights BJP Government's Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu ...
@India · 2 mins
PM Modi Highlights BJP Government's Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu ...
heart comment 0
Telangana Government Scraps Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, Promises New Housing Initiative

By Dil Bar Irshad

Telangana Government Scraps Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, Promises New Housing Initiative
KLH Hyderabad Student Secures Fourth Position in EC-Council’s Ethical Hacking Rankings

By Rafia Tasleem

KLH Hyderabad Student Secures Fourth Position in EC-Council's Ethical Hacking Rankings
Youth and Heart Disease: A Rising Concern in India

By Rafia Tasleem

Youth and Heart Disease: A Rising Concern in India
Hyundai Verna: A Personalized Powerhouse on Indian Roads

By Dil Bar Irshad

Hyundai Verna: A Personalized Powerhouse on Indian Roads
Latest Headlines
World News
TULA Skincare Unveils H2Oasis: Harnessing Desert Plant Power for Skin Hydration
1 min
TULA Skincare Unveils H2Oasis: Harnessing Desert Plant Power for Skin Hydration
Examining the Long-Term Neurological Impact of COVID-19: New Insights
1 min
Examining the Long-Term Neurological Impact of COVID-19: New Insights
Nepal on the Brink: Corruption, Decay, and the Looming Threat of a Failed State
1 min
Nepal on the Brink: Corruption, Decay, and the Looming Threat of a Failed State
OIG Clears Clinical Trial Sponsors to Support Medicare Beneficiaries
2 mins
OIG Clears Clinical Trial Sponsors to Support Medicare Beneficiaries
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January
2 mins
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January
Vietnam's Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents
2 mins
Vietnam's Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents
Governor Otu Warns Against Provocation, Honors Efik Monarch's Reign
2 mins
Governor Otu Warns Against Provocation, Honors Efik Monarch's Reign
PM Modi Highlights BJP Government's Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu
2 mins
PM Modi Highlights BJP Government's Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu
Tuesday's High School Varsity Basketball Games: Standout Performances and Key Results
2 mins
Tuesday's High School Varsity Basketball Games: Standout Performances and Key Results
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
39 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app