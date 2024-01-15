en English
Business

Digitalization Spells Decline for India’s Greeting Card Industry

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:40 am EST
The rise of digital communication has brought about a significant shift in the tradition of sending and receiving greeting cards. Major players in the Indian greeting card market, such as Archies, are experiencing the brunt of this change. Over the past 25 years, Archies has seen its revenue from greeting cards plummet from 40 percent to a mere 10 percent. This has forced the company to reduce its design studio staff from 85 to 30, underscoring the severity of the shift.

The Impact of Digitalization

The digital wave has not only impacted corporate entities but has also left a mark on small businesses and local markets. Gift shops have stopped stocking greeting cards, citing poor sales. Seasonal traders, who once thrived on the business of greeting cards, have disappeared. The Indian conglomerate, ITC, despite having strong paper and packaging divisions, exited the greeting cards market years ago, anticipating the decline.

The Shift in Postal Services

The impact of digitalization is so profound that even the Department of Posts in India, which had dedicated post boxes for greeting cards, has pivoted. The department has introduced e-post greetings that involve printing digital messages on paper for delivery, marking a clear shift from tradition.

Adapting to the Change

In the face of these drastic shifts, companies like Archies are innovating their business strategies. They are attempting to adapt by bundling greeting cards with other products and offering gift packs. The goal is to retain the charm of physical greeting cards while keeping pace with the digital era.

Despite the challenges, there is a sentiment among some that physical greeting cards offer a lasting memory compared to digital greetings, which can be easily deleted. However, it remains to be seen how this sentiment will shape the future of the greeting card industry in the digital age.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

