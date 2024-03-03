Digital Leap in Civil Registration: Wokha Adopts Online System for Births, Deaths

In a significant move towards digitization, Wokha district has embraced an online civil registration system for efficient handling of birth and death records. During a training session on March 1, key officials, including ADC Wokha K Furhesie Nyuwi and DESO Chubathung Ezung, highlighted the system's importance in centralizing data management and its implications for socioeconomic planning.

Embracing Digital Transformation

The training conducted at the District Economics and Statistics Office's conference hall marked a pivotal step towards digitizing rural civil registration processes. ADC Nyuwi emphasized the online application's role as a unified solution for the registration and certification of births, deaths, and stillbirths nationwide. He pointed out that the system's centralized data management capabilities are crucial for socioeconomic planning and development. Rural registrars were urged to ensure accuracy in verifying personal details during the registration process to maintain data integrity.

Training and Implementation

DESO Wokha, Chubathung Ezung, spearheaded the introduction of the online system, stressing its adoption for a streamlined and efficient registration process. The training, which also took place in Bhandari and Sanis sub-divisions on February 28 and 29, aimed at familiarizing rural registrars with the new guidelines and procedures. Lothungbeni, FI from the District Economics and Statistics Office, provided insights into the implementation process, encouraging adherence to the newly established digital framework.

Looking Forward

This digital shift promises to revolutionize the way birth and death registrations are managed in Wokha, offering a glimpse into the future of civil documentation processes. By moving away from paper-based records, the district sets a precedent for other regions to follow, potentially enhancing the overall efficiency and accuracy of civil registration in India. As the system gains traction, it is expected to play a significant role in bolstering the country's socioeconomic planning and policy-making efforts through improved data management and accessibility.