en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Digital Connexion Launches its First Data Centre Campus in Chennai

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:08 am EST
Digital Connexion Launches its First Data Centre Campus in Chennai

In a significant stride for India’s digital landscape, Digital Connexion, a triumvirate alliance of Reliance Industries Ltd, Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management, and Digital Realty, announced the inauguration of its first data centre campus in Chennai on January 12, 2024. The inauguration took place at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet, with the centre nestled within a 10-acre campus in Chennai’s Ambattur Industrial Estate.

Unveiling of a Critical IT Load Capacity Powerhouse

The campus, designed with an impressive capacity to cater up to 100 MW critical IT load, marks a significant milestone in India’s technological progress. The facility, christened MAA10, has been engineered to accommodate a diverse spectrum of customer needs, ranging from single cabinets to multi-megawatt requirements. The initial phase of the data centre is equipped to provide 20 MW of IT load. It also boasts of support for high-density power and cooling for AI workloads and large language models, making it an advanced hub for technological development.

A Boon for the Emerging Tech Landscape

The establishment of MAA10 comes in response to the increasing demand for quality data centre infrastructure due to the growth of knowledge-based industries in Tamil Nadu. Being recognized as the epicentre for data centres in India and dubbed as the capital of Software as a Service (SaaS), Chennai presents the ideal location for this development. CB Velayuthan, CEO of Digital Connexion, lauded Chennai’s advantages including its abundant power supply, submarine cable stations, and the government’s robust support, which collectively contribute to its status as India’s premier data centre hub.

Emphasizing Sustainability and Future Growth

With a clear commitment to sustainability, the facility has planned the use of renewable energy sources, with solar panels being the initial step. While the financial specifics and investment numbers remain confidential, there are already plans in motion to erect another data centre by next year. The future of India’s digital evolution seems promising, with Chennai at the helm, catalysed by the formidable alliance of Reliance Industries, Brookfield, and Digital Realty.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
27 seconds ago
Porsche AG Shares Plunge to Record Low Amid Sales Woes in China
On a day marked by financial tremors, automaker Porsche AG witnessed its shares tumble to a record low on Friday. The startling dip is primarily attributed to the company’s underwhelming sales performance in the past year, with a significant downturn observed in the Chinese market. The Porsche stock, which plunged to its nadir since the
Porsche AG Shares Plunge to Record Low Amid Sales Woes in China
Delta Air Lines Soars with Remarkable Q4 Profit Boost
5 mins ago
Delta Air Lines Soars with Remarkable Q4 Profit Boost
VCI Global's Stock Price Plummets Following Public Offering Announcement
5 mins ago
VCI Global's Stock Price Plummets Following Public Offering Announcement
BNY Mellon Releases Q4 2023 Financial Results, Outperforms Analysts' Expectations
1 min ago
BNY Mellon Releases Q4 2023 Financial Results, Outperforms Analysts' Expectations
Counterfeit Microchips Creep into Chinese Automobiles Amid Global Shortage
3 mins ago
Counterfeit Microchips Creep into Chinese Automobiles Amid Global Shortage
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
4 mins ago
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
Latest Headlines
World News
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
3 mins
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
3 mins
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
4 mins
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
5 mins
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
6 mins
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
6 mins
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
6 mins
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
6 mins
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
Cold Water Swimming and Cinnamon: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Management
6 mins
Cold Water Swimming and Cinnamon: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Management
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
13 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
54 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app