Digital Connexion Launches its First Data Centre Campus in Chennai

In a significant stride for India’s digital landscape, Digital Connexion, a triumvirate alliance of Reliance Industries Ltd, Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management, and Digital Realty, announced the inauguration of its first data centre campus in Chennai on January 12, 2024. The inauguration took place at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet, with the centre nestled within a 10-acre campus in Chennai’s Ambattur Industrial Estate.

Unveiling of a Critical IT Load Capacity Powerhouse

The campus, designed with an impressive capacity to cater up to 100 MW critical IT load, marks a significant milestone in India’s technological progress. The facility, christened MAA10, has been engineered to accommodate a diverse spectrum of customer needs, ranging from single cabinets to multi-megawatt requirements. The initial phase of the data centre is equipped to provide 20 MW of IT load. It also boasts of support for high-density power and cooling for AI workloads and large language models, making it an advanced hub for technological development.

A Boon for the Emerging Tech Landscape

The establishment of MAA10 comes in response to the increasing demand for quality data centre infrastructure due to the growth of knowledge-based industries in Tamil Nadu. Being recognized as the epicentre for data centres in India and dubbed as the capital of Software as a Service (SaaS), Chennai presents the ideal location for this development. CB Velayuthan, CEO of Digital Connexion, lauded Chennai’s advantages including its abundant power supply, submarine cable stations, and the government’s robust support, which collectively contribute to its status as India’s premier data centre hub.

Emphasizing Sustainability and Future Growth

With a clear commitment to sustainability, the facility has planned the use of renewable energy sources, with solar panels being the initial step. While the financial specifics and investment numbers remain confidential, there are already plans in motion to erect another data centre by next year. The future of India’s digital evolution seems promising, with Chennai at the helm, catalysed by the formidable alliance of Reliance Industries, Brookfield, and Digital Realty.