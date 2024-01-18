Dietary Discord at IIT Delhi: The Controversy over Non-Vegetarian Meal Surcharge

In an unsettling development, a dietary dilemma is brewing at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, one of India’s premier educational institutions. The heart of the controversy lies in a proposed surcharge on non-vegetarian meals in hostel messes, a move that has sparked outrage among the student body.

Dietary Discord and the Consent Form

The issue emerged into public view when an anonymous user, operating under the pseudonym ‘VoiceofIITD’, posted a screenshot of a contentious ‘consent form’ on social media. The form, circulated among students residing in the Dronagiri and Saptagiri hostels, suggested that those opting for non-vegetarian options would face an additional charge on top of the standard mess fees. Additionally, the form introduced the idea of segregating dining spaces based on dietary preferences, a move that has further fuelled the controversy.

Student Objections and the Question of Fairness

The form, which was made mandatory for mess entry via a QR code generated upon completion, was met with immediate objection. Students argued that it was unjust to impose a surcharge based on dietary choices. In particular, students noted the contrast with Jain students, who adhere to strict dietary restrictions but are not offered a reduced fee. At IIT Delhi, where approximately 500 out of the 800 hostel residents prefer non-vegetarian meals, the decision was also made to limit chicken meals to once a week, raising further questions about equity and fairness within the student community.

A Wider Issue: Dietary Dilemmas Across IITs

The controversy at IIT Delhi is not an isolated incident. Instances of similar dietary dilemmas have been reported at other IITs. At IIT Bombay, there have been allegations of discrimination and forced segregation based on dietary habits, including hefty fines of up to Rs 50,000 for not adhering to kitchen guidelines. Meanwhile, at IIT Madras, non-vegetarian food is served, but it is restricted to breakfast, with lunch and dinner menus being solely vegetarian. These incidents across various IITs have sparked a broader debate about the imposition of additional charges and the need for equitable treatment of students with diverse dietary preferences.

As the controversy continues to unravel, the silence from IIT Delhi’s official quarters is deafening. The issue raises pertinent questions about the balancing act between institutional regulations and individual freedoms, and how this dance plays out in the context of the diverse, multicultural student bodies that IITs house.