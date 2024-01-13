DGFT Clarifies No Import Restrictions on Desktop Computers in India

In a move that brings clarity to India’s IT hardware industry, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has issued a circular confirming that there are no import restrictions on specific IT hardware products, including desktop computers. The directive, dated 13 January, maintains that the restrictions are confined to the import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, ultra-small form factor computers, and servers.

Addressing Import Confusions

The clarifications come in the wake of the government’s earlier imposition of restrictions on certain IT hardware goods in August 2023, which were later modified in October 2023 following concerns voiced by both domestic and foreign companies. The government’s ‘import management system’ seeks to monitor shipments of specific hardware entering the country, aiming to avert market supply disruptions and an unwieldy licensing process.

Import Authorization and HS Code 8471

Importers are now permitted to apply for multiple authorizations valid until September 30, 2024. The DGFT’s clarification regarding desktop computers was issued after companies reported issues with customs not permitting their import. The HS Code 8471, under which these products are classified, takes into account a variety of products related to automatic data processing machines and their units such as a mouse, printers, scanners, and CD drives.

Implications for IT Hardware Importers

The DGFT’s clarification has significant implications for businesses dealing with IT hardware imports into India. By exempting desktop computers from import restrictions, the government has provided much-needed clarity and has streamlined the import process for businesses in the IT hardware sector. The decision underscores the government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for the IT industry, a sector that plays a critical role in India’s economic growth trajectory.