DGCA of India Ramps Up Surveillance Operations to Bolster Aviation Safety

In a bold move to ensure adherence to safety standards in the aviation sector, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of India has significantly ramped up its surveillance operations in 2023. The organization conducted a record-breaking 5,745 inspections across various aviation entities, marking a 26% increase from the previous year’s activities. These inspections were meticulously planned and executed, comprising 4,039 planned inspections and 1,706 spot checks and night surveillances.

Enforcement Actions and Penalties

In light of the findings from these inspections, the DGCA, under the leadership of Director Vikram Dev Dutt, has taken strict enforcement actions against non-compliant individuals and organizations. A total of 542 enforcement actions were implemented in 2023, witnessing a hefty 77% increase from the 305 actions in 2022. The severity of these measures was evident in notable actions such as the suspension of Air India’s Approved Training Organization and financial penalties levied on several airlines.

Air India, Air Asia, Indigo, and SpiceJet were among the airlines that faced penalties for various non-compliance issues. The DGCA’s stringent approach also extended to penalizing pilots, cabin crew, air traffic control officers (ATCOs), non-scheduled airlines, flying training organizations, and aerodrome operators.

Expansion and Development

Simultaneously, the DGCA has also given ‘in-principle’ approval for setting up 21 greenfield airports across the country. The number of airports has surged from 74 to 141 in the last eight years, and the figure is projected to touch 220 in the forthcoming four to five years. In addition, the DGCA has issued new guidelines for the licensing and operation of airports, and has green-lighted site clearance for the development of a new greenfield airport at Nagchala, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Global Surveillance

On a global scale, the aviation industry is also witnessing increased scrutiny. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is urging airlines to check for loose or missing hardware in response to a missing bolt in the rudder system of a Boeing 737 Max. The DGCA’s increased surveillance operations come in the wake of these global concerns, emphasizing the importance of stringent pre-flight checks and adherence to safety regulations.

In conclusion, the DGCA’s strict enforcement measures and increased surveillance operations highlight its unwavering commitment to maintain high safety standards in the aviation sector. As the organization continues to enforce compliance and endorse expansion, the future of India’s aviation industry seems to be soaring towards greater heights.