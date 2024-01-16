DGCA Issues SOPs to Airlines Amid Fog-Induced Disruptions at Delhi Airport

Persistent fog at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi triggered chaos and frustration among passengers on Tuesday, leading to the delay of at least 22 domestic flights by over three hours. The airport authorities scrambled to manage the situation, the airlines scrambled to adjust their schedules, and travelers scrambled to reach their respective destinations, including Srinagar, Bhubaneswar, and Patna.

Directive from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation

In response to the disruptions and mounting criticism on social media, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for airlines to manage delays and cancellations due to adverse weather conditions. The SOPs call for airlines to provide accurate, real-time flight delay information through various communication channels, update passengers at airports, and cancel flights well in advance if long delays are anticipated to reduce congestion and inconvenience.

Effective Communication and Passenger Facilitation

The DGCA's guidelines also include directives for airline staff to effectively communicate with passengers during such weather-related disruptions. Understanding the critical role of communication in such situations, the DGCA emphasized the need for staff sensitization. The staff are required to ensure that passengers are kept informed about the status of their flights and any potential changes to their travel plans.

Special Arrangements at IGI Airport

Special amenities have been arranged at all terminals of the IGIA to accommodate passengers expecting further delays. These measures are designed to provide relief to passengers, who may be required to wait long hours due to flight delays or cancellations. The airlines have been instructed to comply with these SOPs immediately.

The new SOPs come as an attempt to minimize passenger inconvenience and prevent chaotic scenes at airports due to weather-related disruptions. It remains to be seen how effectively these guidelines will be implemented and how much of an impact they will have in improving the passenger experience during such disruptions.