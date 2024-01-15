DGCA Enables Airlines to Cancel Flights Delayed by Fog, Following Incident of Unruly Passenger

In a proactive attempt to manage the fog-induced disruptions plaguing India's aviation sector, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has greenlit airlines to cancel flights expected to be delayed by over three hours. This strategic move is aimed at curbing airport congestion and reducing passenger distress during the ongoing adverse weather conditions.

Preemptive Measures for Foggy Conditions

The DGCA's standard operating procedure (SOP) mandates airlines to provide real-time updates about flight delays on their websites, as well as through SMS, WhatsApp, and email notifications to the affected passengers. The SOP also emphasizes the need for displaying updated information at airports and training ground staff to effectively communicate and guide passengers during such circumstances. This approach is intended to foster transparency, maintain order, and streamline operations amidst the fog season's challenges.

Civil Aviation Minister Calls for Patience

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia urged travelers to exercise patience during this tough period, assuring that relevant stakeholders are fervently working to lessen the fog's impact on flight schedules, especially from Delhi. He further warned that unruly behavior from passengers will not be condoned and will face strict legal repercussions. Scindia's statement comes in the wake of a recent incident involving an irate passenger assaulting an IndiGo pilot due to a flight delay.

The Unruly Passenger Incident

A passenger, identified as Sahil Katariya, was arrested for attacking a co-pilot of an IndiGo flight, following a delay of over 12 hours on a flight from Delhi to Goa. A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting IndiGo to refer the matter to an internal committee for potential inclusion of Katariya on the 'no-fly list'. Despite being released on bail, the investigation against Katariya continues. This incident underscores the escalating tensions and frustrations among passengers grappling with extensive flight disruptions.