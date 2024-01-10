DGCA Approves Indigo for Special VFR Operations at Gondia Airport

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India has granted its second-ever approval for special visual flight rules (VFR) operations, this time to Inter Globe Aviation Limited, better known as Indigo. This bold green light allows Indigo's ATR 72-600 aircraft to operate at Gondia airport in Maharashtra under conditions of reduced visibility, a significant stride in addressing the persistent problem of flight delays, diversions, and cancellations caused by low visibility at smaller airports.

Special VFR: A Game-Changer for Smaller Airports

The special VFR operations permit aircraft to function in weather conditions with visibility less than the standard VFR minimum of 5,000 meters. In the case of Indigo's ATR 72-600, it can now navigate skies with visibility as low as 3,200 meters. Such a provision has the potential to revolutionise the functionality of smaller airports, particularly those falling under the UDAN / RCS Scheme - a Government of India initiative designed to ramp up regional connectivity.

From Deoghar to Gondia: The Second Stamp of Approval

The approval for special VFR operations at Gondia airport is the second such instance, the first being for Deoghar airport in Jharkhand in November 2023. This progression marks a significant trend in the Indian aviation industry's approach towards mitigating the issues arising from low visibility at smaller airports. It signals a shift towards strategic problem-solving, leaning on technology and advanced aviation practices.

A Thorough Process Ensuring Safety and Efficiency

Indigo's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for special VFR operations at Gondia airport has been given the nod after a comprehensive evaluation of safety risk assessment and mitigation process. This thorough scrutiny underscores the DGCA's commitment to safety and efficiency. The approval also mandates a feedback mechanism for the first 30 flights operating under the special VFR procedures, ensuring continuous assessment, review, and refinement of the process.