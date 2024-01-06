en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Devotee’s 8000 km Pilgrimage: Tracing Lord Rama’s Journey in Reverse

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
Devotee’s 8000 km Pilgrimage: Tracing Lord Rama’s Journey in Reverse

Challa Srinivas Sastry, a fervent admirer of Lord Rama, has embarked on a remarkable pilgrimage, tracing the Ayodhya-Rameswaram path in reverse—an odyssey believed to mirror Lord Rama’s journey during his ‘Vanavas’ or exile. Sastry’s journey commenced on July 20, with an aim to pay homage to all the Shiva Lingas that Lord Rama is said to have established along this route, covering an 8000 km journey solely on foot. His expedition has led him across several locations including Puri in Odisha, Trimbak in Maharashtra, and Dwaraka in Gujarat.

A Journey of Faith and Devotion

At the core of Sastry’s mission is his deep-rooted devotion and adoration for Lord Rama. His pilgrimage is not just a spiritual quest but also a tribute to his late father, an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman who had participated in Karseva in Ayodhya. The golden footwear Sastry is carrying, crafted from five metals, is intended as an offering to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, upon reaching Ayodhya.

Resilience Amid Challenges

Despite facing a temporary setback in the UK, Sastry has resumed his walk and is currently stationed in Chitrakoot, UP, roughly 272 km away from his ultimate destination, Ayodhya. He is determined to cover 30 to 50 km daily and anticipates reaching his destination in less than two weeks. The gold-plated footwear, valued at approximately ₹65 lakh, has been funded partly through donations.

A New Chapter in Ayodhya

Post the completion of his pilgrimage, Sastry envisions a life rooted in Ayodhya, planning to construct a house there. As the founder of the Ayodhya Bhagyanagar Sitarama Foundation, his connection to the city is not only spiritual but also deeply personal. The grand inauguration of the Ram Temple, scheduled for January 22 under the auspices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will mark a significant milestone in Sastry’s journey. Interestingly, Sastry’s son, Challa Pavan Kumar, holds the distinction of being India’s first blade runner and a medalist, while Sastry himself has an illustrious career as a sound engineer in various film studios.

0
India Travel
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
18 seconds ago
Eicher Motors to Invest Rs 3,000 Crore in Tamil Nadu, Boosting Manufacturing and Job Opportunities
Eicher Motors, the prestigious parent company of Royal Enfield, has revealed an ambitious plan to invest a grand sum of Rs 3,000 crore in Tamil Nadu. This strategic move includes both brownfield and greenfield initiatives that aim to amplify the company’s manufacturing prowess and extend its influence in the region. Investment in Brownfield and Greenfield
Eicher Motors to Invest Rs 3,000 Crore in Tamil Nadu, Boosting Manufacturing and Job Opportunities
Indian Government Ponders 15-20% Capex Hike: A Potential Boost for Economic Growth
8 mins ago
Indian Government Ponders 15-20% Capex Hike: A Potential Boost for Economic Growth
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
8 mins ago
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
Ahmed Adeeb's Statement Unveils Ultra-Nationalistic Faction in Maldives: A Potential Rift?
7 mins ago
Ahmed Adeeb's Statement Unveils Ultra-Nationalistic Faction in Maldives: A Potential Rift?
Supreme Court Overturns Remission for Bilkis Bano Case Convicts, Upholds Rule of Law
7 mins ago
Supreme Court Overturns Remission for Bilkis Bano Case Convicts, Upholds Rule of Law
Bharat Forge Eyes Rapid Growth in Defense Sector, Chairman Baba Kalyani Reveals
8 mins ago
Bharat Forge Eyes Rapid Growth in Defense Sector, Chairman Baba Kalyani Reveals
Latest Headlines
World News
Washington Commanders Part Ways with Coach Ron Rivera Amid Leadership Shake-Up
14 seconds
Washington Commanders Part Ways with Coach Ron Rivera Amid Leadership Shake-Up
Arab Parliament Condemns U.S. Stance on Religious Freedom in Algeria Amid Rising Regional Tensions
1 min
Arab Parliament Condemns U.S. Stance on Religious Freedom in Algeria Amid Rising Regional Tensions
Puntland Sets Stage for 2024 Presidential Election with Formation of Oversight Committee
3 mins
Puntland Sets Stage for 2024 Presidential Election with Formation of Oversight Committee
Somalia's President Mohamud Annuls Agreement, Turkey Supports Against Ethiopian Aggression
4 mins
Somalia's President Mohamud Annuls Agreement, Turkey Supports Against Ethiopian Aggression
Supreme Court Declines Challenge to California's Flavored Cigarette Ban
5 mins
Supreme Court Declines Challenge to California's Flavored Cigarette Ban
Saudi Diplomacy in Action: Talks on Gaza and Empowering Women in Defense
5 mins
Saudi Diplomacy in Action: Talks on Gaza and Empowering Women in Defense
Capturing Democracy: Taiwan Election Photos From Kaohsiung and Tainan
6 mins
Capturing Democracy: Taiwan Election Photos From Kaohsiung and Tainan
Ahmed Adeeb's Statement Unveils Ultra-Nationalistic Faction in Maldives: A Potential Rift?
7 mins
Ahmed Adeeb's Statement Unveils Ultra-Nationalistic Faction in Maldives: A Potential Rift?
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
8 mins
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app