Devotee’s 8000 km Pilgrimage: Tracing Lord Rama’s Journey in Reverse

Challa Srinivas Sastry, a fervent admirer of Lord Rama, has embarked on a remarkable pilgrimage, tracing the Ayodhya-Rameswaram path in reverse—an odyssey believed to mirror Lord Rama’s journey during his ‘Vanavas’ or exile. Sastry’s journey commenced on July 20, with an aim to pay homage to all the Shiva Lingas that Lord Rama is said to have established along this route, covering an 8000 km journey solely on foot. His expedition has led him across several locations including Puri in Odisha, Trimbak in Maharashtra, and Dwaraka in Gujarat.

A Journey of Faith and Devotion

At the core of Sastry’s mission is his deep-rooted devotion and adoration for Lord Rama. His pilgrimage is not just a spiritual quest but also a tribute to his late father, an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman who had participated in Karseva in Ayodhya. The golden footwear Sastry is carrying, crafted from five metals, is intended as an offering to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, upon reaching Ayodhya.

Resilience Amid Challenges

Despite facing a temporary setback in the UK, Sastry has resumed his walk and is currently stationed in Chitrakoot, UP, roughly 272 km away from his ultimate destination, Ayodhya. He is determined to cover 30 to 50 km daily and anticipates reaching his destination in less than two weeks. The gold-plated footwear, valued at approximately ₹65 lakh, has been funded partly through donations.

A New Chapter in Ayodhya

Post the completion of his pilgrimage, Sastry envisions a life rooted in Ayodhya, planning to construct a house there. As the founder of the Ayodhya Bhagyanagar Sitarama Foundation, his connection to the city is not only spiritual but also deeply personal. The grand inauguration of the Ram Temple, scheduled for January 22 under the auspices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will mark a significant milestone in Sastry’s journey. Interestingly, Sastry’s son, Challa Pavan Kumar, holds the distinction of being India’s first blade runner and a medalist, while Sastry himself has an illustrious career as a sound engineer in various film studios.