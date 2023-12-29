en English
Business

Devang Mehta Forecasts Optimistic Economic Growth for India in 2024

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:25 pm EST
Devang Mehta Forecasts Optimistic Economic Growth for India in 2024

Devang Mehta, Director of Equity Advisory at Spark Capital Private Wealth Management, has projected a bullish outlook for India’s economic growth in 2024. His optimism is rooted in the areas of capital expenditure (capex), credit growth, and discretionary consumption. Mehta’s insights, gleaned from his long-standing experience in the financial world, point towards an advantageous period for India’s economy.

Capex, Real Estate, and Manufacturing Drive Growth

The anticipated economic growth, according to Mehta, will be driven by several key factors. A cyclical increase in capex, expansion in the real estate sector, and global interest in establishing high-end manufacturing facilities in India are chief among these. It’s an environment ripe for investment and development, promising a robust economic output for the nation in the coming years.

Stable Political Climate and Strong Macroeconomic Conditions

India’s political stability and potent macroeconomic conditions make it an attractive destination for primary and secondary market investors. Mehta noted that the IPO market is showing signs of vibrancy, with participation from a diverse range of sectors and a significant amount of fresh capital being raised. This vibrant activity in the IPO market indicates growing investor confidence in the Indian economy.

Positive Outlook for Equity Markets and the Rural Economy

Mehta also shed light on the equity markets, alluding to the potential for no major corrections until the general elections in 2024. This prediction is bolstered by positive domestic and global factors. Furthermore, he anticipates a pickup in the rural economy, which is expected to boost agricultural production, manufacturing activities, and consumption patterns. The consumer goods sector in India is already noticing a growth in rural demand, especially in discretionary categories.

Wrapping up, Mehta’s comments reflect a strong confidence in the Indian market’s potential. His outlook points towards a flourishing economic landscape in India, riding on the back of capex, credit growth, and discretionary consumption. His insights offer a positive narrative for investors and economic stakeholders alike, as the country gears towards a prosperous 2024.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

