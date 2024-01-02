en English
Deputy Commissioner Releases Rs 26 Lakh for Education of Children of Construction Workers

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:15 pm EST
Deputy Commissioner Releases Rs 26 Lakh for Education of Children of Construction Workers

In a bid to empower the next generation and provide them with better educational opportunities, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, has released a financial aid package of Rs 26 lakh. This funding, aimed at supporting the education of 600 children of registered construction workers, is facilitated by the Jammu & Kashmir Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (JKBOCWWB).

Boosting Education Opportunities

The JKBOCWWB’s initiative acknowledges the pivotal role played by construction workers in infrastructure development. The released funds are aimed at paving the way for their children’s growth and success. The provision of this educational assistance is seen as an investment in the future, empowering the younger generation and fostering their prospects for success.

Support for the Construction Sector

Apart from this initiative, the JKBOCWWB is continually striving to support the workforce involved in the construction sector. It seeks to provide them with better opportunities and benefits, thereby promoting growth and prosperity in the sector. Assistant Labour Commissioner Manisha Sharma, along with other officials from the Labour Department, were present during the announcement of this funding.

Other Developmental Initiatives

In addition to educational support, the District Task Force Committee in Doda has outlined plans to enhance local libraries, conduct skill development courses, organize job fairs, provide coaching for professional exams, and establish sports centres, including archery and shooting, across the district. An allocation of Rs 50 lakhs from the Mission Youth department has been released for these initiatives, with Rs 13 lakhs specifically used to aid unemployed youth in enhancing their skills for better career prospects. These efforts echo the commitment to boost opportunities for the younger generation and contribute to the region’s overall development.

Education India Social Issues
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

