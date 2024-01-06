Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Pushes for Rapid Progress on Pune-Nashik Semi-High-Speed Railway Project

The Pune-Nashik semi-high-speed railway project in India, which had been stuck in the doldrums, is now set to progress at a faster pace. This shift comes in the wake of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s review and prompt directives to officials to expedite the investigation and necessary actions for successful project completion.

A Revived Commitment

During a recent meeting, Pawar underscored the Maharashtra state government’s unwavering commitment to bring the railway line to fruition. He further confirmed that the project plan has been greenlit by the state cabinet. This renewed dedication brings a fresh wave of optimism for the project, which is to be implemented by the state government company ‘MAHARAIL’.

Navigating Setbacks

Despite having received in-principle approval from Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, the project had been held back due to a lack of endorsement from the Union Cabinet. Pawar has stepped up to address this hurdle by instructing ‘MAHARAIL’ to devise a new plan. He also assured that land acquisition would be facilitated through the State Road Development Association, which should expedite the project’s progress.

The Road Ahead

With the Deputy Chief Minister’s commitment and active involvement, the project’s future sparks hope. It holds immense potential for economic benefits for the state. Despite suggestions that the Central Railway Ministry might take over the project due to its financial implications, the state government has decided to stay at the helm, further signaling its determination to see the project through.