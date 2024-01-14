en English
Dense Lohri Fog Disrupts Delhi: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:07 am EST
Delhi, India’s bustling national capital, celebrated its annual Lohri festival under a shroud of very dense fog on January 14, 2024, resulting in a significant reduction in visibility to a mere 200-500 meters. This atmospheric condition caused major disruptions in both air and rail travel, leading authorities to issue cautionary advisories to the city’s residents.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi, anticipating a cold wave with temperatures fluctuating between 19 and 4 degrees Celsius throughout the day. The IMD predicts this foggy situation to persist for the next three days. In light of these conditions, the Delhi Police have advised citizens to exercise caution while driving on January 14, 15, and 16.

Delhi Experiences Coldest Night of the Season

On January 13, Delhi recorded its coldest night of the season with the mercury dipping to 3.6 degrees Celsius. This severe temperature drop led to visibility issues, particularly at the Safdarjung Observatory, where visibility was recorded as low as 200 meters at 5:30 am. Consequently, over 22 trains heading to Delhi were delayed due to the dense fog engulfing the city.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index Hits ‘Very Poor’

Adding to the city’s woes, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 399, pushing it into the ‘very poor’ category. High humidity levels, ranging between 91 and 79 percent, exacerbated the dense fog situation. Meanwhile, in South India, three international flights scheduled to land in Chennai were forced to divert to Hyderabad due to visibility issues caused by ‘Bhogi’ smoke from the traditional burning of domestic waste. Airport authorities had previously requested local residents to refrain from burning waste in an attempt to maintain clear visibility for flight operations.

India Transportation Weather
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

