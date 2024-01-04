en English
Dense Fog Over Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh Reduces Visibility Drastically

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:53 pm EST
Dense Fog Over Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh Reduces Visibility Drastically

Morning hours of Wednesday witnessed a dense fog engulfing Bhopal and several other cities in Madhya Pradesh, drastically reducing visibility and disrupting daily life. The fog was so thick in Bhopal that visibility at the airport plummeted to a mere 50 meters, compelling drivers to switch on their headlights for safer commuting. Similar conditions prevailed in other cities, with visibility dropping to 100 meters in Khajuraho and 200 meters in Datia, Mandla, and Sagar.

Fog Returns in the Evening

Despite a brief respite with the appearance of the sun, the fog made a comeback by evening. Light drizzles further added to the chill in some parts of the city. Bhopal’s mercury levels hovered around a minimum of 13.9 degrees Celsius, which is above the seasonal average by 3.7 degrees, and a maximum at the normal range of 23.9 degrees Celsius.

Weather Department’s Statement

The weather department noted that a range of cities including Bhind, Morena, and several others experienced dense to medium fog. The lowest minimum temperatures in the state, ranging from 10 to 11 degrees Celsius, were recorded in Khajuraho, Gwalior, Ratlam, Seoni, and Mandla.

Impact on Other Cities

Simultaneously, Delhi and parts of North India were also grappling with dense fog and plummeting temperatures. In Delhi, over 26 train services were affected, leading to delays in arrivals. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported moderate to dense fog cover over parts of North India, including Punjab, Haryana, and central parts of Uttar Pradesh. The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre New Delhi also stated that dense to very dense fog and cold day to severe cold day conditions at isolated places are likely till January 6.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

