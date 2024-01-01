Dense Fog Disrupts Train Services in Delhi, 21 Trains Running Late

A dense fog enveloping Delhi has triggered significant train service delays, with the Indian Railways reporting 21 currently off-schedule trains. The affected trains encapsulate the Rani Kamlapati Bhopal- Nizamuddin Express, delayed by 4 hours, and the Bhubneshwar- New Delhi Rajdhani, running 3 hours behind schedule, among others. The delays span from 45 minutes to a staggering 5 hours.

IMD Categorizes Current Fog as ‘Very Dense’

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has classified the ongoing fog conditions as ‘very dense,’ equivalent to a visibility scope between 0 and 50 meters. The IMD has also predicted a further drop in temperature during the first week of January 2024, with readings at the Safdarjung Observatory expected to oscillate between 10 and 7 degrees Celsius.

Delhi-bound Trains Disrupted

21 Delhi-bound trains, including the Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, have been delayed due to the foggy conditions. Trains en route to Anand Vihar, Nizamuddin, and New Delhi stations have been delayed by up to four hours because of the dense fog on New Year’s morning.

Foggy Conditions Affecting Flight Operations

The foggy conditions, besides affecting train services, have also impacted flight operations in the city. The national capital has been grappling with the cold wave conditions for several days now, with the IMD issuing a red alert for the capital and surrounding states due to the intensifying cold wave conditions throughout North India.

