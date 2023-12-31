en English
India

Dense Fog Disrupts Railway Services in Delhi, 23 Trains Delayed

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:36 am EST
Dense fog in Delhi caused significant railway disruptions today, leading to delays for 23 trains. The Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani and the Padmavat Express experienced significant delays of 1.45 hours and nearly 3 hours respectively. The foggy conditions, a common occurrence in Northern India during the winter season, have adversely impacted the railway schedule and caused inconvenience to travelers.

Precautionary Measures Amidst Fog

Safety remains the top priority with precautions such as reduced speed limits and enhanced signaling systems being implemented. To minimize disruptions, Indian Railways are utilizing advanced technologies and keeping passengers informed about delays and alternative arrangements. Commuters are being advised to stay updated with official announcements and check for real-time updates.

Icy Conditions Persist in Delhi

As Delhi NCR endures cold wave conditions on the last day of the year, dense fog continues to cause delays in train services. Alongside the railway disruptions, 80 flights at Delhi’s IGI Airport were also delayed due to the foggy weather. The India Meteorological Department predicts dense to very dense fog in most parts of Northern states such as Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, suggesting the delays may persist. The overall night temperature in Delhi was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius, with a further drop expected in the first week of January 2024.

Impact on Transport and Air Quality

The fog has not only impacted railway services but also affects visibility on highways, potentially leading to disruptions in road transport. In some parts of Delhi NCR, visibility has reduced significantly, prompting commuters to use fog lights. The city’s 24-hour air quality index was recorded at 400 at 4 pm, falling under the ‘very poor’ category, adding to the city’s woes during the winter season.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

