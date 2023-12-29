Dense Fog Disrupts Rail and Air Travel Across Northern India

Winter’s icy grip is being felt across the northern parts of India, with a dense fog reducing visibility to precarious levels and bringing the usual hustle and bustle of the Gorakhpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh to a grinding halt. The meteorological phenomenon, a common sight during the winter months, is not only affecting rail transport but also air travel, underscoring the impact of extreme weather on infrastructure and the crucial role of preparedness in ensuring commuter safety.

Foggy Disruptions Across India

Major cities across the country, including New Delhi, Amritsar, Varanasi, Dharamshala, Jaipur, and Kolkata, have felt the effects of the dense fog. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted dense to very dense fog conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi until the new year. In Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport alone, over 110 flights have been delayed due to the foggy conditions. Additionally, more than 25 trains either approaching or passing through the capital’s stations have been delayed.

Delays and Stranded Passengers at Railways

Train services in the northern parts of India have been severely disrupted due to the fog, with some trains experiencing delays of up to 12 hours. This has led to many passengers being stranded at stations, waiting for the trains to finally reach their destinations. Among the affected trains are premium ones like the Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Vande Bharat, renowned for their speed and comfort. The Kerala Express, which runs from New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram, for instance, left at 8.30 am on Thursday, a stark contrast to its scheduled departure time of 8.10 pm on Wednesday. Other trains that have been delayed include the Swarna Shatabdi Express from New Delhi to Lucknow, and Anand Vihar Terminal-Ara special.

Extreme Weather and Infrastructure Preparedness

The situation at Gorakhpur Railway Station and across other parts of northern India highlights the challenges that extreme weather can pose to infrastructure. Safety measures, such as reduced speeds for trains and enhanced signal systems, are typically implemented to mitigate the risks associated with low visibility. However, despite these precautions, the dense fog continues to cause significant disruptions, emphasizing the need for robust infrastructure preparedness in the face of unpredictable weather conditions.