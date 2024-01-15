en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations in Delhi: A City’s Response to Weather Woes

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations in Delhi: A City’s Response to Weather Woes

Yesterday, 14 January 2024, was a day of considerable inconvenience for travelers in Delhi, India, as the city’s dense fog and low visibility led to disruptions in flight operations at Delhi Airport, including IndiGo Airlines. The adverse weather conditions resulted from an Air Quality Index (AQI) that plummeted into the ‘severe’ category, prompting the city’s authorities to reimpose Stage III restrictions under the revised Graded Response Action Plan.

Delhi’s Foggy Predicament

Delhi’s weather conditions escalated to a level that warranted the intervention of the Indian Meteorological Department, which issued a cold alert for several parts of North India. The severe weather not only impeded visibility but also had detrimental effects on air quality. The AQI’s dive into the ‘severe’ category is a testament to the gravity of the situation, which necessitated immediate action to mitigate the potential health risks associated with such poor air quality.

Responses to the Weather Crisis

In the face of these challenging weather conditions, the Delhi transport department took decisive action, ordering a ban on construction activities and the operation of certain vehicles. These measures aim to curb the further deterioration of air quality, which would intensify the crisis. Meanwhile, the Delhi Education Department also took steps to address the situation by ordering the reopening of schools in physical learning mode, albeit with specific timing restrictions to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

Support for the Homeless

In a display of societal responsibility, the authorities also provided for the city’s homeless population. The provision of shelters for the homeless in such harsh weather conditions is a reminder of the city’s commitment to its vulnerable populations. This measure is particularly significant given the overnight temperature dips that characterize Delhi’s winter season.

As Delhi grapples with its weather woes, the city’s response serves as an example of how urban centers can effectively manage such crises through a combination of swift action, public cooperation, and social responsibility.

0
India Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
17 seconds ago
Amit Shah Mourns the Loss of His Elder Sister Rajuben
In the political corridors of India, a moment of personal loss descends as Rajuben, the elder sister of Union Minister Amit Shah, passes away in Mumbai. Amit Shah, a key figure in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the current Minister of Home Affairs, is now mourning the loss of his sister, a loss
Amit Shah Mourns the Loss of His Elder Sister Rajuben
Allahabad High Court Commences Application Process: Details Inside
5 mins ago
Allahabad High Court Commences Application Process: Details Inside
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Marred by Tragic Kite-Flying Incidents in Telangana
5 mins ago
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Marred by Tragic Kite-Flying Incidents in Telangana
Prasanth Varma Rises Above Propaganda to Triumph with 'HanuMan'
3 mins ago
Prasanth Varma Rises Above Propaganda to Triumph with 'HanuMan'
Passenger Assaults Pilot on Delayed Delhi Flight: Arrest and 'No Fly' Consequences Possible
3 mins ago
Passenger Assaults Pilot on Delayed Delhi Flight: Arrest and 'No Fly' Consequences Possible
Vikas Lifecare: A Small-Cap Stock with Big Returns in 2024
4 mins ago
Vikas Lifecare: A Small-Cap Stock with Big Returns in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Amit Shah Mourns the Loss of His Elder Sister Rajuben
18 seconds
Amit Shah Mourns the Loss of His Elder Sister Rajuben
Australian PM Hints at Further Cost-of-Living Relief Measures Amidst Inflation Concerns
3 mins
Australian PM Hints at Further Cost-of-Living Relief Measures Amidst Inflation Concerns
Manitoba Politics and Public Concerns: A Look at the Progressive Conservative Party, Education, and Health
3 mins
Manitoba Politics and Public Concerns: A Look at the Progressive Conservative Party, Education, and Health
Northern Ireland's Health System Faces Crisis as Families Asked to Discharge Patients
4 mins
Northern Ireland's Health System Faces Crisis as Families Asked to Discharge Patients
Iconic College Basketball Venues: More than Just Buildings
4 mins
Iconic College Basketball Venues: More than Just Buildings
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
5 mins
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
5 mins
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
Aoife Cullinane: A Journey from Despair to Hope
5 mins
Aoife Cullinane: A Journey from Despair to Hope
Premier League CEO Testifies Before Commons Select Committee Amid Football Financial Controversy
5 mins
Premier League CEO Testifies Before Commons Select Committee Amid Football Financial Controversy
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
24 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app