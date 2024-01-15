Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations in Delhi: A City’s Response to Weather Woes

Yesterday, 14 January 2024, was a day of considerable inconvenience for travelers in Delhi, India, as the city’s dense fog and low visibility led to disruptions in flight operations at Delhi Airport, including IndiGo Airlines. The adverse weather conditions resulted from an Air Quality Index (AQI) that plummeted into the ‘severe’ category, prompting the city’s authorities to reimpose Stage III restrictions under the revised Graded Response Action Plan.

Delhi’s Foggy Predicament

Delhi’s weather conditions escalated to a level that warranted the intervention of the Indian Meteorological Department, which issued a cold alert for several parts of North India. The severe weather not only impeded visibility but also had detrimental effects on air quality. The AQI’s dive into the ‘severe’ category is a testament to the gravity of the situation, which necessitated immediate action to mitigate the potential health risks associated with such poor air quality.

Responses to the Weather Crisis

In the face of these challenging weather conditions, the Delhi transport department took decisive action, ordering a ban on construction activities and the operation of certain vehicles. These measures aim to curb the further deterioration of air quality, which would intensify the crisis. Meanwhile, the Delhi Education Department also took steps to address the situation by ordering the reopening of schools in physical learning mode, albeit with specific timing restrictions to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

Support for the Homeless

In a display of societal responsibility, the authorities also provided for the city’s homeless population. The provision of shelters for the homeless in such harsh weather conditions is a reminder of the city’s commitment to its vulnerable populations. This measure is particularly significant given the overnight temperature dips that characterize Delhi’s winter season.

As Delhi grapples with its weather woes, the city’s response serves as an example of how urban centers can effectively manage such crises through a combination of swift action, public cooperation, and social responsibility.