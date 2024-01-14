en English
India

Dense Fog Disrupts Delhi: Flights Diverted, Homeless Seek Shelter

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Dense Fog Disrupts Delhi: Flights Diverted, Homeless Seek Shelter

On a shrouded Sunday morning, Delhi, India’s national capital, awakened to severe disruptions in flight operations due to poor visibility conditions. The dense fog that blanketed the city led to the diversion of eight flights between 0430 and 0730 hours; seven flights made an unexpected detour to Jaipur, and one was rerouted to Mumbai, airport sources revealed.

Weather Impacting Flight Operations

The Indira Gandhi International Airport, usually bustling with activity, witnessed several flights delayed and nine diverted due to the dense fog. Visibility levels at the Palam Observatory, located near the airport, plummeted to a staggering zero meters, further complicating flight operations. Delhi Airport’s official social media page issued warnings to passengers about potential flight delays, underscoring the magnitude of the situation.

IMD Issues Alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), responding to the adverse weather conditions, issued an alert for very dense fog in numerous regions, including Delhi. The IMD’s advisory also extended to drivers on highways, urging them to exercise extreme caution. The department predicts that very dense fog and cold wave conditions will persist in the national capital for the next two days.

Harsh Weather and Its Socioeconomic Impact

The weather not only disrupted air traffic but also had significant socioeconomic repercussions. The fog-induced dip in temperatures, with the RK Puram Area recording a low of 7 degrees Celsius during the early hours, has particularly impacted the city’s homeless population. These individuals have sought refuge in government-run night shelters that provide essentials such as blankets, beds, hot water, and food, offering a sanctuary from the cold and foggy exterior.

India Transportation Weather
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

