en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Dense Fog Causes Major Disruption in New Delhi’s Flight and Train Services

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:17 am EST
Dense Fog Causes Major Disruption in New Delhi’s Flight and Train Services

The capital city of India, New Delhi, is grappling with severe disruptions in flight and train services due to dense fog. For the second day in a row, the city has witnessed significant delays and cancellations, affecting both domestic and international travelers. The fog has triggered extensive flight delays with over 100 flights affected on Sunday and an alarming 168 flights delayed, and 56 cancelled on Monday morning, as per data from Flightradar24. The railway services have not been spared either, with at least 18 trains reporting late arrivals in Delhi.

Impact on Air Travel

The reduced visibility caused by the fog led to the closure of Indira Gandhi International Airport between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday, causing significant delays and widespread frustration among passengers. The situation led to heated exchanges at various airports, with one incident of physical violence against a pilot being shared on social media. Major airlines like IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, and Akasa Air have acknowledged the disruption to their operations, with specific flight cancellations attributed to the fog in Varanasi.

Effect on Railways and Daily Life

The railway services have also been hit hard, with trains connecting Delhi to various parts of the country running late due to the fog. The adverse weather conditions have not only affected transportation but also everyday life. Schools in Delhi have had to modify their class timings because of the cold wave and foggy conditions. The cold wave has seen temperatures drop to 3.3 degrees Celsius, prompting the airport authority to issue an advisory for passengers to contact airlines before travelling.

Weather Outlook

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted that this run of dense fog and cold wave is likely to persist. The region is expected to experience ‘very dense fog’ on Tuesday, with temperatures dropping to 4 degrees Celsius. The weather office has warned of ongoing adverse conditions that could lead to further potential disruptions in the coming days.

0
India Transportation Weather
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
6 mins ago
Jallikattu Competition Kickstarts: A Testament to Tamil Tradition Amidst Pongal Festivities
The age-old tradition of Jallikattu, a symbol of Tamil culture and bravery, has kickstarted in Avaniyapuram, Madurai, marking a highlight in the Pongal harvest festival. This adrenaline-fueled event is not just a bull-taming sport, but a testament to the deep-rooted customs and valour of the Tamil populace. Embracing Tradition Amidst Controversy Despite a history of
Jallikattu Competition Kickstarts: A Testament to Tamil Tradition Amidst Pongal Festivities
Amitabh Bachchan Invests in Ayodhya: A House in the Spiritual Capital
24 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan Invests in Ayodhya: A House in the Spiritual Capital
Community Fishing in Assam: A Tradition of Unity and Celebration
28 mins ago
Community Fishing in Assam: A Tradition of Unity and Celebration
Amruta Fadnavis and Jackie Shroff Champion Cleanliness Drive at Mumbai's Oldest Ram Temple
14 mins ago
Amruta Fadnavis and Jackie Shroff Champion Cleanliness Drive at Mumbai's Oldest Ram Temple
BSE Sensex Surpasses Significant Milestone, Crosses 73,000-Mark
20 mins ago
BSE Sensex Surpasses Significant Milestone, Crosses 73,000-Mark
NIFTY 50 Edges Closer to the 22,000-Mark: A Significant Milestone for Indian Equities
21 mins ago
NIFTY 50 Edges Closer to the 22,000-Mark: A Significant Milestone for Indian Equities
Latest Headlines
World News
The Transformative Power of Positive Language in Dementia Care
15 seconds
The Transformative Power of Positive Language in Dementia Care
From Near-Death Experience to Demystifying Death: The Deadass Podcast
31 seconds
From Near-Death Experience to Demystifying Death: The Deadass Podcast
YouGov Poll Predicts Potential Losses for UK Conservative Party
2 mins
YouGov Poll Predicts Potential Losses for UK Conservative Party
Ozempic's Unexpected Benefit: Curbing Alcohol Cravings
11 mins
Ozempic's Unexpected Benefit: Curbing Alcohol Cravings
Delayed Presidential Transition in Guatemala Raises Regional Concerns
17 mins
Delayed Presidential Transition in Guatemala Raises Regional Concerns
Jersey Teachers Face New Pay Offer with Industrial Action Conditions
22 mins
Jersey Teachers Face New Pay Offer with Industrial Action Conditions
Maldives Diversifies International Partnerships, Reducing Reliance on India
22 mins
Maldives Diversifies International Partnerships, Reducing Reliance on India
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
23 mins
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
24 mins
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
1 hour
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app