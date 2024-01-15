Dense Fog Causes Major Disruption in New Delhi’s Flight and Train Services

The capital city of India, New Delhi, is grappling with severe disruptions in flight and train services due to dense fog. For the second day in a row, the city has witnessed significant delays and cancellations, affecting both domestic and international travelers. The fog has triggered extensive flight delays with over 100 flights affected on Sunday and an alarming 168 flights delayed, and 56 cancelled on Monday morning, as per data from Flightradar24. The railway services have not been spared either, with at least 18 trains reporting late arrivals in Delhi.

Impact on Air Travel

The reduced visibility caused by the fog led to the closure of Indira Gandhi International Airport between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday, causing significant delays and widespread frustration among passengers. The situation led to heated exchanges at various airports, with one incident of physical violence against a pilot being shared on social media. Major airlines like IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, and Akasa Air have acknowledged the disruption to their operations, with specific flight cancellations attributed to the fog in Varanasi.

Effect on Railways and Daily Life

The railway services have also been hit hard, with trains connecting Delhi to various parts of the country running late due to the fog. The adverse weather conditions have not only affected transportation but also everyday life. Schools in Delhi have had to modify their class timings because of the cold wave and foggy conditions. The cold wave has seen temperatures drop to 3.3 degrees Celsius, prompting the airport authority to issue an advisory for passengers to contact airlines before travelling.

Weather Outlook

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted that this run of dense fog and cold wave is likely to persist. The region is expected to experience ‘very dense fog’ on Tuesday, with temperatures dropping to 4 degrees Celsius. The weather office has warned of ongoing adverse conditions that could lead to further potential disruptions in the coming days.