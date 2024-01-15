en English
Fashion

Dense Fog Blankets Delhi: Disruptions in Air and Rail Services Expected

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
Dense Fog Blankets Delhi: Disruptions in Air and Rail Services Expected

Delhi, the capital of India, is under a blanket of dense fog, as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The fog has drastically dropped visibility to between 200-500 meters, causing significant disruptions in air and rail travel. According to reports, these conditions are expected to continue for the next three days.

Impact on Flights and Trains

Over 100 flights were delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport due to the fog. Visibility dropped to almost zero, and the minimum temperature in Delhi plummeted to 3.3 degrees Celsius. In addition, 18 trains connecting Delhi to various parts of the country were delayed.

Dense fog and a cold spell have gripped North India, with minimum temperatures recorded between 3–7 degrees Celsius in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. As a result, a red alert has been sounded for 16 districts in Punjab and 8 in Haryana. With schools in Delhi reopening, class timings have been adjusted as a precautionary measure against the prevailing cold wave and foggy conditions.

Disruptions Continue

Flight and train services were disrupted in New Delhi for the second consecutive day on Monday as dense fog and cold enveloped large parts of Northern India. More than 100 flights were delayed, with 168 flights leaving Delhi delayed and 56 flights cancelled on Monday morning. The country’s weather office has predicted dense fog and a cold wave in New Delhi for Monday and ‘very dense fog’ on Tuesday, with a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius (39.2 Fahrenheit).

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was non-operational from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday due to dense fog, leading to massive delays at airports across the country and causing frayed tempers. An orange alert has been issued for Delhi due to cold wave conditions and the likelihood of dense to very dense fog. Around 100 flights were delayed, many cancelled and diverted as fog disrupts services at Delhi Airport. Furthermore, six people have died after inhaling toxic fumes of coal braziers in two separate incidents in Delhi.

Education and Air Quality

Schools in Delhi are set to open today after a two-week winter break, though timings have been restricted due to severe cold. Delhi airport has issued a dense fog alert as thousands of passengers await their flights. As many as 168 flights have been delayed and 84 flights cancelled at the Delhi airport today, with an average delay of about an hour. Major airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara have announced that bad weather conditions in Delhi and Kolkata may impact flights. On a positive note, the city’s air quality has improved to ‘very poor’ from the ‘severe’ category.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Fashion

