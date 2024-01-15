Dense Fog Blankets Delhi: Disruptions in Air and Rail Services Expected

Delhi, the capital of India, is under a blanket of dense fog, as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The fog has drastically dropped visibility to between 200-500 meters, causing significant disruptions in air and rail travel. According to reports, these conditions are expected to continue for the next three days.

Impact on Flights and Trains

Over 100 flights were delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport due to the fog. Visibility dropped to almost zero, and the minimum temperature in Delhi plummeted to 3.3 degrees Celsius. In addition, 18 trains connecting Delhi to various parts of the country were delayed.

Dense fog and a cold spell have gripped North India, with minimum temperatures recorded between 3–7 degrees Celsius in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. As a result, a red alert has been sounded for 16 districts in Punjab and 8 in Haryana. With schools in Delhi reopening, class timings have been adjusted as a precautionary measure against the prevailing cold wave and foggy conditions.

Disruptions Continue

Education and Air Quality

Schools in Delhi are set to open today after a two-week winter break, though timings have been restricted due to severe cold. Delhi airport has issued a dense fog alert as thousands of passengers await their flights. As many as 168 flights have been delayed and 84 flights cancelled at the Delhi airport today, with an average delay of about an hour. Major airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara have announced that bad weather conditions in Delhi and Kolkata may impact flights. On a positive note, the city’s air quality has improved to ‘very poor’ from the ‘severe’ category.