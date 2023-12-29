en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Dense Fog Blankets Delhi Amid Slight Improvement in Air Quality

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:28 pm EST
Dense Fog Blankets Delhi Amid Slight Improvement in Air Quality

A slight improvement in Delhi’s air quality has been observed, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 356. Nonetheless, it continues to be classified in the ‘very poor’ category. Simultaneously, a red alert has been issued due to the dense fog blanketing Delhi and neighboring regions of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, causing significant disruptions in transportation.

Transportation Disruptions due to Dense Fog

Over eleven trains bound for Delhi were cancelled, and the Northern Railways reported a number of train delays. The dense fog has also affected flight operations at Delhi airport, leading to delays in 134 flights. These flights include both domestic and international ones. The Met department’s INSAT imagery has confirmed the widespread fog layer over northern India, which is also affecting visibility in regions of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and northwest Madhya Pradesh. Traffic disruptions and accidents have been reported due to the low visibility.

Extended Weather Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended its dense fog warning for Haryana and Punjab for the next five days, and Uttar Pradesh for the next three days. Health advisories have been issued due to the potential respiratory risks from the particulate matter in the dense fog. The Delhi Airport Authority has alerted that flights not equipped for CAT III operations may encounter disruptions.

Marginal Improvement in Air Quality

Despite the slight improvement in air quality, it is expected to linger in the ‘very poor’ category for the next two days. Dense fog has also led to road crashes in Uttar Pradesh, causing six deaths and twelve injuries. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has been actively involved in holding review meetings and implementing measures to address the severe air pollution in the national capital.

0
India Transportation Weather
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dua Lipa Reflects on Her 'Deeply Meaningful' India Trip and Personal Growth

By BNN Correspondents

Photographs That Speak: A Glimpse into Global Resilience and Environmental Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

Jagannath Temple Braces for New Year's Day Surge with Strategic Adjustments

By Dil Bar Irshad

India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties

By Salman Khan

India's Year of Climate Extremes and Renewable Energy Milestones in 20 ...
@Climate & Environment · 2 hours
India's Year of Climate Extremes and Renewable Energy Milestones in 20 ...
heart comment 0
SEBI Slaps Rs. 1 Crore Penalty on Unitech Advisors and Directors for Real Estate Fund Violations

By Dil Bar Irshad

SEBI Slaps Rs. 1 Crore Penalty on Unitech Advisors and Directors for Real Estate Fund Violations
Delhi CEO’s Response to Employee’s Leave Request Sparks Online Debate

By Rafia Tasleem

Delhi CEO's Response to Employee's Leave Request Sparks Online Debate
Bengaluru Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bengaluru Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor
Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge

By Dil Bar Irshad

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge
Latest Headlines
World News
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
8 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
11 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
18 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
18 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
25 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
26 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
28 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
39 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
1 hour
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app