Dense Fog Blankets Delhi Amid Slight Improvement in Air Quality

A slight improvement in Delhi’s air quality has been observed, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 356. Nonetheless, it continues to be classified in the ‘very poor’ category. Simultaneously, a red alert has been issued due to the dense fog blanketing Delhi and neighboring regions of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, causing significant disruptions in transportation.

Transportation Disruptions due to Dense Fog

Over eleven trains bound for Delhi were cancelled, and the Northern Railways reported a number of train delays. The dense fog has also affected flight operations at Delhi airport, leading to delays in 134 flights. These flights include both domestic and international ones. The Met department’s INSAT imagery has confirmed the widespread fog layer over northern India, which is also affecting visibility in regions of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and northwest Madhya Pradesh. Traffic disruptions and accidents have been reported due to the low visibility.

Extended Weather Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended its dense fog warning for Haryana and Punjab for the next five days, and Uttar Pradesh for the next three days. Health advisories have been issued due to the potential respiratory risks from the particulate matter in the dense fog. The Delhi Airport Authority has alerted that flights not equipped for CAT III operations may encounter disruptions.

Marginal Improvement in Air Quality

Despite the slight improvement in air quality, it is expected to linger in the ‘very poor’ category for the next two days. Dense fog has also led to road crashes in Uttar Pradesh, causing six deaths and twelve injuries. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has been actively involved in holding review meetings and implementing measures to address the severe air pollution in the national capital.