en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Denave Marks 25th Anniversary, Signifying its Global Influence and Commitment to Innovation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
Denave Marks 25th Anniversary, Signifying its Global Influence and Commitment to Innovation

In a significant milestone in the sales enablement space, Denave, a technology-powered revenue development services organization, commemorates its 25th anniversary. Over its quarter-century of operation, Denave has influenced over $7.5 billion in revenue for high-growth enterprises worldwide. The company has cemented its status as a pioneer in innovation and growth acceleration for its clients. Additionally, the firm has recently broadened its focus to incorporate AI and service innovations, addressing the digital transformation sweeping across various industries.

Embracing Digital Transformation and Innovation

The shift towards AI and service innovations aims to enhance service productivity and propel tangible business growth for their clients. Snehashish Bhattacharjee, the Global CEO and Co-founder of Denave, underscored the company’s legacy of community building, setting high standards, and global connectivity during the anniversary celebration. He also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sales transformation and digital inclusivity.

Financial Growth and Resilience

Sunil Munshi, the Chief Revenue Officer, spotlighted Denave’s financial growth, with a 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the previous 24 years. The transformation has made Denave a balanced and resilient company. Now certified as a great-place-to-work, Denave continues to build on its success and relationships with stakeholders, including its team of over 5000 ‘denavites,’ clients, investors, and partners.

Global Presence and Future Potential

With operations across India, the Asia-Pacific region, and Europe, Denave commands a global presence. The company is primed to further capitalize on its achievements. Most notably, UDS has recently acquired a controlling interest in Denave, which is expected to integrate competencies and expand its geographic reach.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
40 seconds ago
Ghana Statistical Service Launches 2024 Integrated Business Establishment Survey
The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), in collaboration with a coalition of stakeholders, has launched the 2024 Integrated Business Establishment Survey (IBES). The stakeholders include the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Association of Ghana Industries, and the World Bank. The IBES aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of Ghana’s business landscape through a two-phased approach.
Ghana Statistical Service Launches 2024 Integrated Business Establishment Survey
Marginal Growth in Britain's Economy Amid Fears of Recession
4 mins ago
Marginal Growth in Britain's Economy Amid Fears of Recession
S&P 500 Shows Resilience Amid Pandemic: A Testament to Long-Term Investment
4 mins ago
S&P 500 Shows Resilience Amid Pandemic: A Testament to Long-Term Investment
Hope Baking Co. Unveils $37 Million Expansion, Boosting Local Economy
1 min ago
Hope Baking Co. Unveils $37 Million Expansion, Boosting Local Economy
China's Central Bank To Increase Liquidity Injections Amid Economic Challenges
2 mins ago
China's Central Bank To Increase Liquidity Injections Amid Economic Challenges
Gucci's Strategic Shift: Minimalism to Woo Affluent Consumers
3 mins ago
Gucci's Strategic Shift: Minimalism to Woo Affluent Consumers
Latest Headlines
World News
NBA Looks to Transform 2024 Draft into Two-Night Event
21 seconds
NBA Looks to Transform 2024 Draft into Two-Night Event
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Look at the Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
6 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Look at the Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
Perth Scorchers Leverage Cricket's Popularity to Promote Bushfire Preparedness
7 mins
Perth Scorchers Leverage Cricket's Popularity to Promote Bushfire Preparedness
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening Congress Member: A Grim Reflection of Political Violence
7 mins
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening Congress Member: A Grim Reflection of Political Violence
Trinamool Congress Declines Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Shift in Indian Politics
7 mins
Trinamool Congress Declines Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Shift in Indian Politics
Political Reporter Nour Haydar Resigns Over ABC's Coverage of Israel-Hamas Conflict
7 mins
Political Reporter Nour Haydar Resigns Over ABC's Coverage of Israel-Hamas Conflict
President Biden's Yemen Strikes: A Constitutional and International Law Dilemma
8 mins
President Biden's Yemen Strikes: A Constitutional and International Law Dilemma
South Africa Urges ICJ Ruling on Alleged Genocide by Israel in Gaza
8 mins
South Africa Urges ICJ Ruling on Alleged Genocide by Israel in Gaza
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app