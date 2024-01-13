Den Networks Reports Slight Decrease in Q3 Net Profit

Reliance Industries Group’s cable television distribution arm, Den Networks Ltd, has reported a slight decrease in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter that ended in December. The net profit dipped by 3 per cent to Rs 47.85 crore, a slight reduction from Rs 49.32 crore net profit reported in the corresponding period the previous year.

A Dip in Total Revenue

The company’s total revenue also experienced a small decline of 1.4 per cent, falling to Rs 272.93 crore as compared to Rs 276.90 crore year-on-year. Despite this, the firm’s shares closed at Rs 64.11 on BSE, down 0.70% from the previous close.

Decline in Total Expenses

On a brighter note, Den Networks witnessed a reduction in its total expenses by 3.43 per cent, which amounted to Rs 260.96 crore during the December quarter. This decrease in expenses could potentially buffer the impacts of the decline in net profit and revenue.

Looking Forward

Despite the downturn, the company remains a significant player in the cable television distribution sector. The slight dip in figures is seen as a part of the business cycle, with analysts observing potential for growth in the future.