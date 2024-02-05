Demolition of 12th Century Grave Stirs Controversy in Delhi

In a move that ripples with controversy, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has demolished the 12th-century grave of Baba Haji Rozbih, a revered Sufi saint, and the mosque of Akhoondji, located within the verdant expanse of Sanjay Van, a part of Delhi's Southern Ridge. This demolition, part of an initiative to clear encroachments in the ridge area as dictated by the Ridge Management Board, has sparked a deluge of concerns over the preservation of historical sites, raising questions about the Authority's targets.

Demolition Sparks Controversy

The decision to dismantle these historical structures, particularly the grave of Baba Haji Rozbih, has elicited widespread outcry from historians and activists. They challenge the rationale behind targeting ancient monuments instead of focusing on more recent, blatant violations in the forested area. The demolished grave, believed to be one of the first Sufi saints in Delhi, was not included in the list of protected monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and the ASI was not consulted prior to the demolition. This lack of coordination with the ASI has stirred further contention.

Illegal Encroachments Persist

Despite the DDA's initiative, reports suggest that more than 314 hectares of the Southern Ridge continue to be encroached upon. These encroachments encompass multi-storey buildings and farmhouses, against which little demonstrable action has been taken, despite numerous court orders. The DDA's focus on historical structures rather than these recent infringements has been met with significant criticism.

Loss for Delhi's Heritage

The news of the demolitions has spread across social media, leading to a public outcry from not only historians but also the general community. They regard the destruction of such historical sites as a significant loss for Delhi's heritage. The call for the preservation of historical sites is resonating loudly in the wake of this event, underscoring the importance of maintaining a balance between development and the preservation of heritage.