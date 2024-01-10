en English
Business

DeltaCorp Shares IPO Plans and GST Impact in CNBC-TV18 Interview

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:46 am EST
DeltaCorp Shares IPO Plans and GST Impact in CNBC-TV18 Interview

DeltaCorp, a company on the brink of an initial public offering (IPO), recently revealed its business strategies and future plans in an insightful interview with CNBC-TV18. The conversation not only shed light on the firm’s IPO timeline and expected valuation but also articulated the tactics it plans to employ to woo investors. One of the critical points of discussion was about the impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on DeltaCorp’s operations and its compliance with the new tax regulations.

DeltaCorp and GST Compliance

DeltaCorp’s executives delved into the specifics of how the GST has influenced their pricing and cost structure and their adherence to the new tax rules. The company reported a 59% year-on-year drop in its consolidated net profit for the quarter that ended in December 2023, standing at Rs 34.48 crore. The firm received show-cause notices from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) for an alleged short payment of GST aggregating to Rs 23,206.22 crore. DeltaCorp contends that these tax demands are arbitrary and in violation of the law’s provisions and will seek all available legal remedies to challenge them.

Industry Landscape and Market Trends

Moreover, the company’s representatives also discussed the broader industry landscape, including competition and market trends. They elaborated on how DeltaCorp is strategically placing itself to exploit opportunities and tackle challenges in the market. The conversation provided valuable insights into the company’s future prospects and the potential ramifications of its public offering for both investors and the industry.

Implications of DeltaCorp’s Public Offering

DeltaCorp’s impending IPO could significantly impact the industry and its investors. The details shared in the interview paint a picture of a company that is not only gearing up for a public offering but is also meticulously planning its strategies to navigate the complexities of market trends and tax compliance. As the company positions itself to capitalize on market opportunities, it remains to be seen how it will handle the claimed GST implications and what it could mean for its IPO and future growth.

Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

